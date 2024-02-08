The Roofing Alliance Announces Winners at NRCA's Awards Ceremony

Most Valuable Player, Best of the Best and Student Competition award winners are all recognized.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance proudly announces this year's winners of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, Best of the Best Award, and 10th Anniversary Construction Management Student Competition winners who were recognized at NRCA's Awards Ceremony held during the International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas on Feb. 7.

Most Valuable Player Awards

In the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards' 24th year, six finalists were recognized for their outstanding performance and leadership or outstanding community involvement. This year's winners are:

Daniel Gochenauer – Outstanding Community Involvement, Foreman, GSM Roofing, Ephrata, Penn. Dan is described as the type of person who is always willing to lend a hand. He is very involved in his local community, volunteering with a wildlife rescue where he reconstructed a fox enclosure after securing donated materials and he has an active role in the Ephrata Fair parade, ensuring that the company truck is represented by driving it himself.

Best of the Best Award

The MVP Program goes a step further with one of the MVP winners being named the Best of the Best winner. The Best of the Best award is an honor co-sponsored by OMG Roofing Products and Professional Roofing magazine.

This year's winner is Luis Villalta, Field Worker, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, Irvine, Calif. Luis has been with Antis Roofing for 27 years, and he is well known in the organization for the expertise that he brings to solving complicated roof leak issues and problems. Younger roofers look up to Luis and appreciate his guidance, teaching, and patience.

Outside of work, Luis works on as many Antis Roofing nonprofit roofing projects as he can including a massive roof repair for the local Boy & Girls Club. He and his family participate in the annual charity walk for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House. In his hometown of Pomona, California, Luis looks out for his neighbors, many who are elderly or on limited income who cannot afford to repair their failing roofs. He knocks on their doors to let them know he is willing to help them at no charge.

The Bennett Award

Now in its third year, the Bennett Award, created in honor of Bennett Judson, a long-time executive director of the Roofing Alliance, recognizes individuals who volunteer and offer notable positive accomplishments on behalf of the Roofing Alliance and the roofing industry overall.

This year's winner is Dennis Conway, Principal and Vice President of Commercial Roofers, Inc., Las Vegas. Dennis has left an indelible mark on the Roofing Alliance and has been a champion for the future of the industry, playing an instrumental role in establishing the Construction Management Student Competition which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. His leadership in growing the construction management program for the Roofing Alliance has set the groundwork for future roofing professionals.

Student Competition

The five finalist teams gave oral presentations as the final stage of the 10th Anniversary Roofing Alliance Construction Management Student Competition. This year, the teams were tasked with submitting a qualified bid package for the Formula 1 Paddock Building, Las Vegas. The oral presentation scores were combined with the teams' written proposal scores to determine the winning team.

The Roofing Alliance is proud to announce the top three schools and the best individual presenters:

Top Three Construction Management Schools:

First place: University of Florida

Second place: Colorado State University

Third place: TIE – Auburn University, Bradley University

Best Individual Presenters:

Nick Hanson, University of Florida

John Falavolito, Texas A&M University

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives—all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 195 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $15 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $6 million to fund 54 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit roofingalliance.net.

