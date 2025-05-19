The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Beach Resort Announces Coastal Chic Programming for Summer 2025

From weekly DJ-driven nights and themed pool parties to full moon celebrations, and signature events like the Summer Solstice and Soirée Blanche, The Rooftop Bar is buzzing all summer long. Post this

SUMMER EVENTS

Memorial Day Weekend Kick-Off | May 23-24

Friday: "In Too Deep: Red, White & Groove" – Featuring DJs ALA and Mikeytown spinning high-energy deep house and nu-disco beats; red, white and blue cocktails.

Saturday: Day 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -"White Horse: Summer Stampede" and Night 6:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - "White Horse After Dark: Midnight Ride" – DJs ALA, Cris Herrera and Candi Cane spinning all day, all night long, celebratory hits and tropical fusion tunes, complemented by margaritas, craft beer and the reveal our late-night menu specialty burger.

, 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. | Join us under the glow of the romantic Strawberry Moon as you sip strawberry-infused cocktails. We begin the evening with Dano a vibrant steel drum and conga duo that sets the rhythm for a twilight journey. As the moon rises, DJ SAAND takes over with positive vibes only Reggae can provide. This is Raw Waves & Reggae like never before—tender, tropical, and touched by the moon. Friday the 13th SPECIAL FEATURE: Midnight in the Garden of Groove | June 13 | Step into the shadows for a night where mystery meets magic. "Midnight in the Garden of Groove" is an enigmatic rooftop experience of seductive beats, candlelit corners, and chic, spellbound energy. Guests will sway to a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack of witchy disco, deep house, tribal techno, and nu-funk, sip cocktails with a dark twist—like the Black Magic Margarita and the Blood Moon Negroni—and bask under the blood-red glow of our moonlit pool scene.

World Gin Day: June 14 : Raise a glass to the world's most iconic spirits with a curated celebration of global and national cocktail days. World Gin Day on June 14th will spotlight the elegance of gin with The Rooftop's signature Moonlight Cocktail, the timeless French 75, and the classic Martini. The festivities continue with National Tequila Day on July 24th , showcasing agave-forward creations, and Negroni Week from July 29th to August 3rd , where the bold, bittersweet favorite gets center stage. Additional celebrations include National White Wine Day on August 4th , National Prosecco Day on August 13th , National Rum Day on August 16th , National Whiskey Sour Day on August 25th and National Mai Tai Day on August 30th .

Summer Solstice Celebration | June 20 | Welcome the longest day of the year with sunset fire dance rituals performed by "Burning Desire", summer flavors, and rhythmic sets by resident and special guest DJs.

| Welcome the longest day of the year with sunset fire dance rituals performed by "Burning Desire", summer flavors, and rhythmic sets by resident and special guest DJs. 4th of July Celebration: Military Flyover | July 4 | Starting at 11:00 a.m. | Flyover at 3:00 p.m. – Salute Independence Day with the spectacular annual military flyover and an all-American rooftop party featuring dance driven deep, soulful house and hip-hop DJ sets by the world-renowned Flores Bothers and their "Gotsoul Sessions", BBQ specials, and VIP cabana experiences.

WEEKLY PROGRAMMING

Fridays: In Too Deep — Start the weekend with a deep dive into sultry beats with DJ Aura and Allen French curating an immersive soundtrack of deep house, soulful electronic, and feel-good vibes from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

Sundays: Reset —Ease into the new week with a blissful Sunday afternoon experience designed for relaxation and recovery with downtempo grooves from Beatnick & DJ Ayla from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

With a picturesque location and a host of fun offerings and engaging events, The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Beach Resort is the go-to destination for unforgettable summer moments in 2025. For more information, please visit https://www.rooftopbaroceanside.com/ and for reservations, please visit OpenTable.

About The Rooftop Bar

The Rooftop Bar is Oceanside's premier open-air lounge atop the sixth floor of Mission Pacific Beach Resort. With panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the iconic Oceanside Pier, this elevated escape offers a front-row seat to Southern California's most stunning sunsets. Guests can enjoy lounge-style seating, a vibrant pool deck, surf-inspired craft cocktails, bottle service, and a curated menu of small bites. Weekly seasonal programming, including rotating DJs and signature events, keeps the atmosphere fresh and unforgettable. As day turns to night, The Rooftop Bar transforms into an energetic 21+ lounge with an elevated evening atmosphere—perfect for cocktail-sipping and sunset gazing. For more information, please visit https://www.rooftopbaroceanside.com/ and follow along on Instagram @rooftopbaroceanside. For reservations, please visit OpenTable.

About Mission Pacific Beach Resort

Situated on 700 feet of pristine oceanfront near the historic pier in Oceanside, CA, Mission Pacific Beach Resort is a beachside creative boutique. Bespoke and undeniably Southern Californian, the lively, expressive hotel is brimming with unique experiences and charged with local creative energy. Named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. and No. 1 California Resort Hotel in the 2024 edition of the Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, Mission Pacific has 161 guest rooms, including 38 suites, along with immersive biking, skating, and surfing experiences; bold culinary moments from renowned Chef Roberto Alcocer at signature restaurant Valle, a MICHELIN-starred dining destination; The Rooftop Bar, a sky-high oasis bubbling with beach club energy from sunrise to sunset; Top Gun House, home of the famous HIGH-pie; and 13,000 square feet of ocean view function space. For more information, visit missionpacifichotel.com. Follow Mission Pacific at facebook.com/missionpacifichotel and on Instagram @missionpacifichotel.

