The Rosenfeld Law Firm Celebrates 2023 as a Year of Outstanding Diversity and Inclusion with Company-wide Commitment

Spearheaded by Ken Rosenfeld, the brains behind this successful law firm, the company is not only a great place to work but an even better place because of its diverse talent and devotion to driving responsible growth among all sectors.

"I want my law firm to represent the culture and diversity of America, and the only way to do this is through equitable hiring practices," states Ken Rosenfeld after a weekly employee status meeting.

Thanks to Ken Rosenfeld and his goal of strong representation in the workforce, The Rosenfeld Law Firm has increased the number of new hires in 2023 and kept to this commitment; diverse staff expansion is slated for 2024, as well.

Kenneth Rosenfeld has always been committed to giving back to the community. His professional journey as a criminal defense lawyer in California is marked by significant achievements and an unwavering commitment to justice. With an impressive track record of defending clients across an array of criminal cases and a strong presence in the legal community, Rosenfeld has rightfully earned his place as a top California criminal defense lawyer. His dedication to the law, education, and the pursuit of justice continues to make a lasting impact on both his clients and the legal profession at large.

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

