The Rosenfeld Law Firm Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Palm Springs Location for Criminal Defense Attorney Services

With the rapid expansion of Palm Springs, California, especially Desert Hot Springs that showed the fastest growth in the Coachella Valley, The Rosenfeld Law Firm ensured it was accommodating clients in the Palm Springs area and recently surpassed its one-year anniversary for its new location in the area.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm celebrates the one-year anniversary of its new location for the criminal defense law practice in Palm Springs, California. More than one year ago, California Mental Health and Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld, whose law firm also operates in Sacramento and San Jose, expanded his practice into Southern California with the addition of the third office in Palm Springs. The Rosenfeld Law Firm handles a diverse range of prominent state and federal criminal defense cases in California, including but not limited to high-profile, mental health, white-collar, juvenile, and sexual offender.
The Palm Springs office is located at the following address:
The Rosenfeld Law Firm
777 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Suite 200-86
Palm Springs, CA 92262
"We are very pleased at the success of this location," said Rosenfeld of the anniversary of the Palm Springs location. "The Rosenfeld Law Firm is dedicated to providing uncompromising criminal defense in the toughest of cases, and this location makes it convenient to the people of Palm Springs."
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
