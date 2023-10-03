The Rosenfeld Law Firm Releases New Criminal Defense Video that Underscores Sacramento Attorney Rosenfeld's Aggressive Criminal Defense

Via a recently released online video, California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm emphasizes the firm's proven track record for providing aggressive, record-setting criminal defense across the state, including Northern, Central, and Southern California.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm today announces that a new California criminal defense video describing the firm's prominence as a notable California criminal defense practice has been released. The video presents a new format for conveying the firm's continued success tackling the state's most challenging and high-profile criminal defense cases and its dedication to providing superior criminal defense for clients throughout California.
Referenced in the video is California's biggest criminal defense win, which was secured by The Rosenfeld Law Firm principal attorney Ken Rosenfeld in 2015 for his client Roni Deutch. The groundbreaking California criminal defense win involved the dropping of 1,600 Counts against Deutch, the dismissal of $34 million in fines, and the giving of zero jail time. Rosenfeld, who recently marked his 20-year career milestone as an esteemed criminal defense attorney, includes among his top successes a case against Facebook in 2016, as well as the 2018 Big Sur Mental Health Case. Rosenfeld remains the lead attorney for ongoing cases involving high-profile clients Dana Stubblefield and Sharon Simas.
The Rosenfeld Law Firm's criminal defense practice encompasses the following areas:
- California Criminal Investigation
- Federal Criminal Defense
- White-Collar Crime
- Mental Health Law
- DUI Defense
- Prison Law
- Sex Offenses
- State and Federal Appellate Law
- Juvenile Defense and Justice
A graduate of American University, Rosenfeld has made several national and local media appearances as a legal expert. He has been named Litigator of the Year for two years by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and was recently named a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction.
"We're in the business of saving reputations and defending lives," said Rosenfeld. "Strong, strategic defense is the key to combating tough state prosecutors, and this video helps get the message out that The Rosenfeld Law Firm has decades of success in the area of criminal defense in California."
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders. Ken Rosenfeld recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.
Media Contact
Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, [email protected], https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com
SOURCE The Rosenfeld Law Firm
Share this article