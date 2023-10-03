The Rosenfeld Law Firm Releases New Criminal Defense Video that Underscores Sacramento Attorney Rosenfeld's Aggressive Criminal Defense

Strong, strategic defense is the key to combating tough state prosecutors--this video helps to get that message out. Tweet this

The Rosenfeld Law Firm's criminal defense practice encompasses the following areas:

A graduate of American University, Rosenfeld has made several national and local media appearances as a legal expert. He has been named Litigator of the Year for two years by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and was recently named a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction.

"We're in the business of saving reputations and defending lives," said Rosenfeld. "Strong, strategic defense is the key to combating tough state prosecutors, and this video helps get the message out that The Rosenfeld Law Firm has decades of success in the area of criminal defense in California."

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders. Ken Rosenfeld recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.

Media Contact

Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, [email protected], https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com

Twitter

SOURCE The Rosenfeld Law Firm