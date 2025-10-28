The Royal Green Appliance Companies Acquires Capuano Home Appliance Sales Strengthening It's Long Island Presence And Expanding Its Product Portfolio Into Plumbing

"Over the last 5 years we have made a concerted effort to roll up strategic targets. The Capuano acquisition is a natural evolution of that strategy as it allowed us to focus on over looked aspects of our business" - Rob Satran, CEO of The Royal Green Appliance Companies Post this

"Some of my earliest memories in the appliance business were centered on calling Charlie and his staff for help when we needed plumbing advice as it related to our appliance sales," said Satran. "The idea that we are now adding Charlie's company and his legacy to our family of brands is as surreal as it is rewarding."

Located in Farmingdale, N.Y. at the center most point of Long Island, the Capuano acquisition provides a strategic staging point for Royal Green's expansion in the NY Metro area and specifically to the Hamptons. With over 10,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space, the company plans a major renovation in the first quarter of 2026 to modernize and maximize the facilities potential as both a showroom and warehouse. "The ability of our company to logistically fulfill orders to Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and specifically the Hamptons directly from a new warehousing facility without having to run our fleet from Westchester County is a veritable game changer," said David Glickman, Royal Green's Chief Operating Officer.

Glickman will oversee the transition, with the Capuano staff reporting to him on all operational matters and the sales channel will report up through Charlie Capuano to Stuart Stone, Royal Green's Chief Commercial Officer. Conversely, Charlie will oversee the broader company's plumbing rollout and immersion into the space which will cover both Royal Green's showrooms in New York and Florida. "When we decided to sell Capuano, we wanted to make sure we placed our family name and legacy in the hands of people that know how to care for them as we did," Capuano said. "Capuano Home Appliance Sales, Inc a Royal Green Company has a wonderful ring to it and I know my father would be smiling at seeing the company he founded evolving as part of a regional and national powerhouse."

About Royal Green

For over 65 years, Royal Green Appliance Center has been a beacon of customer satisfaction in the Tri-State area. In recent years, the company has expanded to service Southwest Florida in addition to its continued growth in the New York metro area. Royal Green is dedicated to providing a comprehensive customer experience through our knowledgeable sales staff and state-of-the-art showrooms.

Media Contact

