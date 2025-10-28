The Royal Green Appliance Companies Acquires Capuano Home Appliance Sales Strengthening It's Long Island Presence And Expanding Its Product Portfolio Into Plumbing

The Royal Green Appliance Companies Inc. announces the acquisition of Capuano Home Appliance Sales, one of Long Island's preeminent appliance dealers and one of its most storied franchises. The acquisition will strengthen Royal Green's footprint on Long Island, adding 10,000 sq ft of showroom and warehouse space. In addition, the move will allow Royal Green to capitalize on Capuano's legacy as one of the larger plumbing distributors in the region.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Green Appliance Companies Inc. announces the acquisition of Capuano Home Appliance Sales, one of Long Island's preeminent appliance dealers and one of its most storied franchises. With 7 showrooms spanning the NY Tri- State area and Southwest Florida, the move will strengthen Royal Green's footprint on Long Island and add to its growing house of brands by incorporating Capuano's legacy as one of the larger plumbing distributors in the region. In addition to its robust appliance business, Capuano also shares the distinction of carrying some of the most iconic plumbing lines in the industry like Rohl and Franke. The deal which closed on September 30th is one of the more unique and synergistic for Royal Green, as it allows the company to expand its product lines and tap into distributor level pricing for kitchen sinks and faucets, something the company historically hasn't focused on. At the same time the acquisition provides Royal Green with a warehousing facility and fulfillment capabilities to support not only Capuano, but its other flagship showroom on Long Island, Mr. Jays in Williston Park, NY. Consistently one of the more active companies in the appliance industry when it comes to M&A, the Capuano acquisition is Royal Green's first acquisition focused solely on addressing the company's need to attain value added assets to its portfolio. "Over the last 5 years we have made a concerted effort to roll up strategic targets and add them to our portfolio of growing brands," said Rob Satran, Royal Green's C.E.O, "The Capuano acquisition is a natural evolution of that strategy as it allowed us to focus on over looked aspects of our business and turn them into strengths."
Capuano Home Appliances, Inc. was founded in 1978 by Sal Capuano. By 1983, his son and current President, Charlie, had transformed the company into Capuano Home Appliance Sales and added a separate independent trucking company to its core business called All Island Trucking. With a unique business model, Capuano developed a reputation as a fulfillment house for some of the largest landlords on Long Island. "All Island Trucking and my days on those trucks learning from the ground up enabled me to meet and develop a clientele among the kitchen dealers and the industry", said Charlie, "And it was those relationships that served as the cornerstone of our company and what facilitated the name change." In the 42 years since its inception, Capuano Appliances has served as a trusted partner, authority, and distributor of plumbing to the appliance dealers in the New York Metro area. Satran has personally witnessed Capuano's growth and impact on the industry as he worked towards his current position with Royal Green.
"Some of my earliest memories in the appliance business were centered on calling Charlie and his staff for help when we needed plumbing advice as it related to our appliance sales," said Satran. "The idea that we are now adding Charlie's company and his legacy to our family of brands is as surreal as it is rewarding."
Located in Farmingdale, N.Y. at the center most point of Long Island, the Capuano acquisition provides a strategic staging point for Royal Green's expansion in the NY Metro area and specifically to the Hamptons. With over 10,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space, the company plans a major renovation in the first quarter of 2026 to modernize and maximize the facilities potential as both a showroom and warehouse. "The ability of our company to logistically fulfill orders to Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and specifically the Hamptons directly from a new warehousing facility without having to run our fleet from Westchester County is a veritable game changer," said David Glickman, Royal Green's Chief Operating Officer.
Glickman will oversee the transition, with the Capuano staff reporting to him on all operational matters and the sales channel will report up through Charlie Capuano to Stuart Stone, Royal Green's Chief Commercial Officer. Conversely, Charlie will oversee the broader company's plumbing rollout and immersion into the space which will cover both Royal Green's showrooms in New York and Florida. "When we decided to sell Capuano, we wanted to make sure we placed our family name and legacy in the hands of people that know how to care for them as we did," Capuano said. "Capuano Home Appliance Sales, Inc a Royal Green Company has a wonderful ring to it and I know my father would be smiling at seeing the company he founded evolving as part of a regional and national powerhouse."
About Royal Green
For over 65 years, Royal Green Appliance Center has been a beacon of customer satisfaction in the Tri-State area. In recent years, the company has expanded to service Southwest Florida in addition to its continued growth in the New York metro area. Royal Green is dedicated to providing a comprehensive customer experience through our knowledgeable sales staff and state-of-the-art showrooms.
