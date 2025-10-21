The Royal Montreal Regiment Observes Remembrance Day with Centennial Anniversary of its Ste-Catherine Street Armoury

Events and initiatives to underscore Regiment's long history in Westmount

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR) Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to serve the best interests of the RMR, today proudly announced the centennial anniversary of its armoury, located at 4625 Ste-Catherine W., in Westmount. Several other events and initiatives will be held to mark the period around Remembrance Day, November 11.

The history of the RMR armoury and the citizens of Westmount are deeply intertwined. The RMR Foundation raised the funds to build the armoury, making it one of the only regimental headquarters in Canada to be constructed thanks to the generosity of its community. Construction began in June 1925, was completed in November and the building was officially opened in December. It is dedicated to the memory of the 1,192 men of the Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice in World War I. Later, the dedication was extended to include the 104 men who died in World War II. In 1925, the RMR Foundation also secured a lease with the City of Westmount – for the land on which the armoury is built – for 99 years at $1 per year.

Remembrance Day events and initiatives:

Lamp post banners: Ten lamp post banners have been hung along Ste-Catherine St. (between Bethune and Abbott) to commemorate individuals who served with the RMR.





Poppy campaign: The RMR Poppy campaign will run from October 31 to November 11. Veterans, reservists and friends of the RMR will be distributing Poppies at Metro Westmount, 4840 Sherbrooke W.; IGA Alexis-Nihon; and 5 Saisons, 1280 Greene Ave.





Museum exhibit: "Armoury or Bust: A Century in Westmount" will run from November 3 to 11 – 10 AM to 6 PM at the RMR armoury. It is open to the public and free of charge.





Book launch: Glory Never Dies, a new illustrated history of the RMR by former Montreal Gazette journalist Alan Hustak will be launched on November 7. Books available for purchase at https://rmr-kit-shop.square.site/.

"Remembrance Day is an important moment for all Canadians to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our women and men in uniform," says Colin Robinson, Former Commanding Officer, RMR. "For our Regiment, it is also an opportunity to think about the deep ties that connect us to Westmount – our home for the last century. On behalf of the Regiment, I would like to thank the City of Westmount for its supportive partnership, particularly Mayor Christina Smith and Councillor Mary Gallery, who serves on the RMR Foundation Board – acting as a bridge between the Regiment and City Hall – and was instrumental in advancing the lamp post banner project. We invite citizens, educators and students from the community and well beyond to support our Poppy campaign, visit the exhibit at our armoury or read Glory Never Dies. In a world marked by conflict, it is perhaps more important than ever to honor the legacy of our veterans – young and old. Lest we forget."

"The RMR has been an integral part of the Westmount community for the last century, and we are very proud of this longstanding relationship," continues Christina Smith, Mayor of Westmount. "The unique circumstances under which the armoury was built illustrate the deep ties between our City and the Regiment. Remembrance Day is a time to think about our history and the RMR reminds us of the tremendous sacrifice made by Canadians in times of conflict."

