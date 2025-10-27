The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue Ushers in a New Era of Island Luxury Following a Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation

"This renovation represents more than just a material transformation. It showcases the evolution of one of Kaua'i's most treasured resorts," said Jim Pedone, general manager of The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort. Post this

ELEVATED HAWAIIAN DESIGN

Arrival begins in an open-air lobby, where large bi-fold glass doors invite cooling trade winds and flow into sweeping views of the ocean. Polished lava-stone flooring helps create a sense of connectedness to the outdoors, while natural materials and sculptural accents using native hardwoods and lush tropical plants ground the space in Hawaiian tradition. The lobby's beloved oversized koi pond has been thoughtfully preserved, and a large wooden outrigger canoe stands as a central feature of the arrival experience, honoring Kaua'i's sailing legacy and Polynesian heritage.

The resort's 345 guest rooms and 11 suites continue this attention to design detail, featuring custom woodwork, kapa-inspired textural accents, and a soft, ocean-inspired palette that evokes the island's landscapes. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private lanais frame views of the ocean, gardens, and pool. Bathrooms are appointed with basalt countertops sourced from Hawaiʻi Island, step-in rainfall showers, and backlit mirrors. The two-story Presidential Suite offers multiple gathering areas, a private dining room, a wraparound lanai, and sweeping oceanfront views for a fully immersive and elevated island escape.

At the center of the resort is Hawaiʻi's largest single-level swimming pool, spanning approximately 26,000 square feet and designed in a lagoon style inspired by the shallow waters of the nearby bay. The pool's distinctive flower-like layout and five hot tubs create various swimming and lounging areas that feel both part of the action and tucked away for peaceful relaxation. New pergolas and shaded alcoves are surrounded with clusters of native naupaka hedges for added peace and privacy, while eight poolside and beachside cabanas offer towel and food and beverage service. Poolside dining options are available at the resort's Kukui's on Kalapaki Beach and Kai's Bar, or at the "pool hut," offering outdoor essentials and the resort's famous shave ice. Seamlessly connected to the beach, the pool allows easy access between water and sand, complemented by a separate kids' pool with a waterslide.

REFRESHED AMENITIES

As part of the resort's new offerings, The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort introduces a range of new cultural experiences, wellness programs, and oceanfront activities.

Evenings come alive with Drums & Dances of Polynesia, a weekly luau celebrating Pacific music, dance, and storytelling. Guests are welcomed with a lei greeting and a chef-curated dinner of locally caught seafood, smoked kalua pork, huli huli chicken, and tropical desserts, followed by mesmerizing hula and fire-dancing performances.

Just beyond the luau grounds, the beachfront stretches along one of Kaua'i's calmest swimmable bays, where visitors can explore the waters in partnership with Kaua'i Beach Boys through surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, outrigger canoeing, and guided snorkeling excursions.

Cultural experiences continue throughout the day with hands-on workshops in ukulele, hula, and lei-making, as well as koi feeding, guided sunrise walks and garden tours.

Alexander Day Spa and Salon offers open-air massages, body scrubs, facials, and treatments inspired by native botanicals and traditional Hawaiian healing practices. A 24-hour fitness center, along with weekly wellness offerings such as yoga and aqua-fit classes, further promotes balance of mind, body, and spirit.

Ocean Course at Hōkūala, a Jack Nicklaus Signature design just across the street, provides a world-class golf experience. Dramatic oceanfront holes, lush mango groves, and Hawaii's longest continuous ocean fairways are paired with gentle elevation changes, strategically placed bunkers, and undulating greens. Panoramic views of the Pacific and Mount Hau'pu complement a full-service clubhouse, practice facilities, and professional instruction, ensuring a memorable round for players of all skill levels.

ROYAL FEAST

The resort's four distinct dining venues bring the flavors of Kaua'i to life, from casual poolside fare to elevated dining experiences featuring locally sourced ingredients.

The Royal Lanai has been reimagined to offer a seamless transition from day to night, beginning with a convenient grab-and-go breakfast and transforming in the evening into Sushi & Spirits, an elevated yet approachable dining experience featuring freshly prepared sushi, sashimi, and fine sake. The new design incorporates natural wood accents, ocean-inspired textures, and ambient lighting, enhanced by entertainment on select evenings.

Kukui's on Kalapaki Beach has been refreshed with a Pacific Rim–inspired menu that highlights locally sourced ingredients, from fresh-caught fish to island-grown produce. The space offers shaded outdoor seating and fire pits, creating a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Just steps away, the vibrant new Kai's Bar offers handcrafted cocktails and island-style small plates in a lively social setting.

Duke's Kaua'i, named for surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku, is a local favorite known for fresh seafood, slow-roasted kalua pork, and its iconic Hula Pie. The space is filled with surf memorabilia and colorful island-inspired decor with panoramic views of Kalapaki Beach that immerse diners in the oceanfront setting.

Café Portofino brings traditional Italian cuisine to Kaua'i with a Pacific twist, highlighting local seafood, seasonal produce, and handmade pastas in an intimate, elegant setting.

ISLAND CELEBRATIONS

The resort now offers more than 27,000 square feet of upgraded, versatile event space across 11 distinct venues, making it an ideal destination for both corporate gatherings and social celebrations. The Kaua'i Ballroom is the island's largest indoor venue at 17,280 square feet and features soaring 25-foot ceilings, abundant natural light, and lush garden views, accommodating up to 1,350 guests. For outdoor gatherings, the Kamala O Kalapaki Gardens offers a newly enhanced 5,000-square-foot space surrounded by tropical foliage, perfect for large-scale corporate events, charity fundraisers, or intimate social gatherings in a serene setting. Just steps from the shoreline, the Wai'ale'ale Lawn offers 3,000 square feet of oceanfront space with sweeping views.

The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort is just minutes from Lihue Airport with a complimentary shuttle for guests. This convenient location offers easy access to Nāwiliwili Bay's waterfront shops and restaurants, the trails and lookout points of Ahukini State Recreational Pier State Park, and the island's iconic Wailua Falls.

To learn more about The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue, please visit the resort's website or follow along on Instagram at @royalsonestakauai.

About The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort Lihue

Nestled along Kalapaki Beach, The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue offers a completely reimagined island escape in the heart of Lihue. Following a recent transformation, the 356-room oceanfront retreat features refreshed guest rooms and public spaces, four distinct dining venues, Hawaii's largest single-level swimming pool, and a weekly oceanfront luau. Guests enjoy a full-service spa, variety of cultural activities, and 27,000 square feet of event space. Just minutes from the airport, the resort embodies the spirit of aloha through relaxed luxury.

