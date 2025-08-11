"The Rule of Law" Writing Competition Launched by Write the World and Supreme Court Historical Society

Teenagers around the world are invited to explore the cornerstone of justice through a free writing competition launched by Write the World and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Write the World and The Supreme Court Historical Society are proud to announce a global online writing competition for young writers, ages 13 to 19, centered on the theme "The Rule of Law." The competition, to run from October 6 to October 27, 2025, invites teens from around the world to engage with one of the foundational principles of democratic life — and to do so in their own voices, through the power of the written word.

The competition welcomes entries, from 50 to 1,000 words, in three genres: personal narrative, opinion editorial, and creative writing (e.g., poetry, songwriting, short story). Students may enter one, two, or all three categories. Final entries will be judged by three distinguished federal judges: The Hon. James Ho, from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit; The Hon. Seth Aframe, from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit; and The Hon. Melissa DuBose, from the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. The winner in each category will receive a $100 cash prize, and the top peer reviewer in each category will receive $50. The winning and other exemplary pieces will be published by both Write the World and The Supreme Court Society in their websites, blogs, and newsletters. Winners will be announced on November 14, 2025.

Participation is free and open to any member of the Write the World community. Membership is also free to all teenagers, regardless of country of residence. To support excellence in writing and revision, 60 students will receive editorial reviews on early drafts prior to submitting their final entries, with feedback provided by educators, authors, and legal experts.

Educators in the United States and nations across the world are encouraged to share this opportunity with their students. The competition supports classroom goals in civics, history, language arts, critical thinking, and writing, while offering a unique way to connect students to a global community of peers. The competition will invite students to discuss how the rule of law operates across different cultures, communities, and types of government. Write the World offers free access to robust curricular materials for middle and high school teachers, including brainstorming prompts; interactive classroom activities to support students' writing and research; student-facing readings; and a full, standards-aligned lesson plan that builds students' background knowledge on the rule of law in their home country and globally. To access the curricula, please visit: Teaching Writing Resources for High School and Middle School. And for teacher- and student-facing readings, visit: Write the World's Blog.

"This competition invites young people around the world to explore what justice, fairness, and the rule of law mean in their own lives, communities, and nations," said David Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Write the World. "We're thrilled to partner with The Supreme Court Historical Society to elevate the voices of young writers at a time when those voices matter more than ever. We want to support the next generation of confident thinkers, writers, and changemakers."

Martha Meehan-Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of The Supreme Court Historical Society, said, "The rule of law is the cornerstone of constitutional democracy - and it's never too early to begin grappling with what that concept means in everyday life. By partnering with Write the World, we hope to spark curiosity, reflection, and critical thinking in young minds across the globe. These students aren't just writing personal narratives, op-eds, or creative pieces; they're engaging with one of the most enduring principles of justice in human history."

About Write the World

Write the World, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded at Harvard University and dedicated to improving the writing and critical thinking skills essential for students to achieve success in school, career, and life. The organization offers free writing programs in a vibrant 24/7 community that's served over 120,000 students and educators in over 125 countries. Beyond monthly writing competitions, the organization also offers college essay services, summer writing workshops, and educator resources.

Learn more at: writetheworld.org

About The Supreme Court Historical Society

The Supreme Court Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization

dedicated to preserving and collecting the history of the United States Supreme Court, increasing public awareness of the Court's contribution to the constitutional heritage of the United States, and acquiring knowledge covering the history of the entire Judicial Branch. The Society conducts educational programs for students and teachers, and programs of interest to legal practitioners, scholars, historians, and the general public.

Learn more at: www.supremecourthistory.org

