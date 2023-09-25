The Rumie Initiative Celebrates a Monumental Achievement: Reaching 2 Million Learners Globally

"While we celebrate this achievement, we know there's much more to be done. Our mission is ongoing, and we are continuously innovating and expanding our reach to ensure every learner has access to the tools they need to succeed." -- Tariq Fancy Tweet this

Tariq Fancy, [Founder/CEO], commented on the accomplishment, "Reaching 2 million learners isn't just a number for us; it's a testament to the impact digital education can have in building a future where every individual has a right to fulfill their innate potential regardless of their circumstances. The key to achieving this goal is not just being digital, but learner-centric: we meet learners where they are, with content that is short, concise, engaging, and authentic - exactly what learners themselves actually request and want to consume. This milestone showcases the strides we're making towards that dream."

The platform, learn.rumie.org, has curated an extensive library of learning resources, from basic literacy tools to advanced educational content. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive design have made it a go-to destination for learners, educators, and institutions worldwide.

A critical factor contributing to The Rumie Initiative's success has been its collaboration with local communities, educators, and global partners. By understanding the unique needs of different communities and continuously refining its offerings, Rumie ensures its resources remain relevant, impactful, and culturally sensitive.

As The Rumie Initiative celebrates this major milestone, it remains firmly committed to its vision for the future. "While we celebrate this achievement, we know there's much more to be done. Our mission is ongoing, and we are continuously innovating and expanding our reach to ensure every learner has access to the tools they need to succeed," added Fancy.

About The Rumie Initiative

The Rumie Initiative is a non-profit organization that brings accessible digital educational resources to learners worldwide, particularly in underserved communities. Founded on the belief that education is a fundamental right, Rumie has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to make high-quality learning resources available to all.

