The RV Insurance Shop Launches to Redefine Coverage for RV Owners Nationwide

"Our mission is to sit down with every client, understand how they use their RV, and walk them through their options. We want people to know the 'why' behind their coverage - not just the price." - Marty Karriker, Founder Post this

"RV owners deserve more than a cookie-cutter auto policy with an RV tacked on," said Marty Karriker, Founder of The RV Insurance Shop. "These are homes on wheels, and they require thoughtful coverage. Our mission is to sit down with every client, understand how they use their RV, and walk them through their options. We want people to know the 'why' behind their coverage - not just the price."

Karriker brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. After starting and growing a successful agency that he later sold to one of the largest brokerages in the country, he launched The RV Insurance Shop to fill what he saw as a critical gap in the market: RVers often being left underinsured due to agents who didn't fully understand the nuances of RV policies.

The agency's specialists go beyond quoting premiums. They educate RV owners on vital coverages such as:

Total Loss Replacement – ensuring RVers aren't left upside-down financially after a major accident.

Vacation Liability – protecting RVers from liability claims while parked at a campsite.

Full-Timer's Insurance – coverage tailored for those living on the road year-round.

Roadside Assistance – peace of mind for long-haul travelers.

Raising the Standard for RV Coverage

The launch comes as RV ownership in the U.S. continues to grow, with millions of households purchasing RVs for travel, work-from-anywhere flexibility, and retirement living. Yet too often, RVers discover coverage gaps only after a claim is filed. The RV Insurance Shop aims to change that by providing education-first service, backed by a national reach and a local, personal touch.

About The RV Insurance Shop

The RV Insurance Shop is a specialty agency focused solely on RV coverage. Founded by longtime insurance professional Marty Karriker and headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, the agency provides consultative, personalized service to RV owners nationwide. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the team helps clients understand, select, and secure the right protection for their RV lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.RVInsuranceShop.com.

Media Contact

Marty Karriker, The RV Insurance Shop, 1 (704) 887-5509, [email protected], https://www.RVInsuranceShop.com

SOURCE The RV Insurance Shop