The Sales Tax Team joins CPAmerica, Inc. as a new Preferred Provider

"After supporting the sales and use tax needs of many CPAmerica member firms over the last few years, we were honored to be recommended as a Preferred Provider for the association," said Kathy Mayeux, managing member of The Sales Tax Team. "We look forward to our ongoing relationship and to providing assistance to more firms now that our relationship is formalized."

The Sales Tax Team is one of more than 60 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is eager to help member firms through their comprehensive range of services, encompassing sales tax audit representation, M&A due diligence, multi-state taxability reviews, nexus determination and resolution, internal audits, refund requests, training, and sales tax registrations and returns.

"We are delighted to have The Sales Tax Team join us as our newest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our member firms as they adapt to the changing business environment. The Sales Tax Team's specialized services will be invaluable in ensuring our members stay compliant and competitive in the realm of sales tax."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About The Sales Tax Team, LLC:

The Sales Tax Team specializes in multi-state sales and use consulting and compliance services. With offices in California, Texas, and Wisconsin, the firm leverages their knowledge of transaction tax laws, rules and state procedures to help clients become and/or remain compliant. Services provided include audit representation and support, merger & acquisition due diligence, taxability and nexus determinations, exposure analysis, registrations, and return preparation. Learn more about The Sales Tax Team at thesalestaxteam.com.

Media Contact

