The Same House Announces A Record $8.8 Million In Funds Raised At The 2023 Beloved Benefit

The annual gathering of a cross-section of Atlantans from widely diverse backgrounds featured John Legend, Chris Tucker and Maria Taylor at the Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Same House, a new community services movement, today announced that a record $8.8 million in funds were raised to support The Same House and local Atlanta nonprofit organizations at its 2023 Beloved Benefit that featured music icon John Legend, comedian and actor Chris Tucker and broadcaster, Maria Taylor, August 24, 2023, at a sold-out Georgia World Congress Center.

Monies raised at the annual "come as you are" gathering of a broad cross section of Atlantans – from corporate executives to residents of underserved communities – helps support programs of The Same House and provides support to this year's Beneficiaries including Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, First Step Staffing, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Westside Future Fund, CHRIS180, Hillside and Silence the Shame.

Since its founding in 2019, this one-of-a-kind experience has raised more than $20.8 million that has supported new programs of The Same House and a wide range of Atlanta nonprofit organizations focused on addressing community priorities. The funds raised from Beloved Benefit have been used to serve more than 80,000 individuals, nearly half of whom are under the age of 24. A number of well-known musical artists have performed at past events including Usher, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars.

"The Same House exists to build an inclusive community of passionate doers who are inspired to work together to address societal and economic challenges," said The Same House CEO Rodney Bullard. "Beloved Benefit 2023 was a fantastic event honoring fantastic nonprofits, but beyond the benefit, we are energized by this gathering of passionate doers ready to continue this work beyond the evening."

The Beloved Benefit is based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and born out of respect for inclusivity and collaboration of all Atlantans. The event brings together business leaders, nonprofits and community members to not only learn about each other but also build a foundation for future work together.

The 2023 Beloved Benefit presenting sponsors were Chick-fil-A, Inc., The Home Depot Foundation and Georgia Power. The lead sponsors included the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Peach Bowl Inc., The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Truist, UPS and WestRock.

Earlier this year, organizers of the Beloved Benefit announced a new organization, The Same House, which will include the annual experience as well as a number of new programs and initiatives. During the 2019 Beloved Benefit, the late Congressman John Lewis told the audience, "we all live in the same house," inspiring the organization's name.

The Same House has gotten off to an incredible start in its first year. The organization has made major grants to a wide range of organizations including The United Negro College Fund, The John Lewis Legacy Institute, Morris Brown College and through a personal gift from Bullard, the University of Georgia's J. W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development.

About The Same House

The Same House is a 21st Century community services movement that seeks to bridge society divisions and foster economic mobility in underprivileged communities. Our vision is to alleviate the differences that blind us from seeing our common need to live in a world where each of us truly has the liberty to pursue happiness. Our mission is to provide the resources that will raise the economic potential for those in need to reduce homelessness, poverty, crime and other societal ills that, in one way or another, affect everyone. Our hope is to help create a "house" where all of us can thrive and feel more connected to one another other, then no matter where we come from, each of us will go further than we ever thought possible. For more information on The Same House, visit: www.thesamehouse.org.

