The Sammys Shine a Light on 2024's Sales & Marketing Tech Power Players!

Business Intelligence Group announces 2024 list of marketing masterminds and tech titans redefining how businesses connect with customers!
PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group is thrilled to announce the winners of the prestigious 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, aka the Sammys. These innovators are leading the charge, providing cutting-edge solutions that bridge the gap between companies and their audiences.
Celebrating Excellence Across the Board
"We're honored to recognize these Sammy winners," says Eliana Starbird, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their vision and leadership are crucial for businesses to effectively educate and engage with customers in today's dynamic landscape."
2024 Sammy Award Winners
Individual of the Year:
- Melanie Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Head of Enterprise Sales, Effectv
Organization of the Year:
- 6sense - Insights and Analysis
- Advertise Purple - Advertising Technology
- Cisco Systems: Global Field Marketing Virtual Demand Center - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- DailyPay - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Foursquare - Data
- fullthrottle.ai - Advertising Technology
- InMarket - Advertising Technology
- isolved HCM - User Experience Optimization
- Jarrett - Content Management System (CMS)
- Manulife Canada Retirement - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Morrison Healthcare - Experiential/Event Marketing
- Paysafe - Social Media
- Stream Companies - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Travelport - Data
- Trellix - Content Management System (CMS)
- WebFX - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Xactly Corporation - Insights and Analysis
Product of the Year:
- Allego - Content Management System (CMS)
- Birdseye Global - Email
- Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - User Experience Optimization
- Demandbase - Advertising Technology
- Fluid Genius - Insights and Analysis
- IBM - User Experience Optimization
- John Hancock: Understanding the Stock Market - Social Media
- Lawmatics - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Marchex Sentiment Suite - Insights and Analysis
- Pipedrive - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Prescient AI - Advertising Technology
- Prezent - Experiential/Event Marketing
- Pricefx - Insights and Analysis
- RainFocus - Experiential/Event Marketing
- Rise, a Quad agency - Insights and Analysis
- Salesmsg - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Sojern Travel Marketing Platform - Advertising Technology
- Statara Solutions AdVantage360 - Advertising Technology
- SugarCRM - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- THINKING CREATIVE - Content Management System (CMS)
- V Digital Services - Data
- Verizon Business Group: Digital, Experience & Platforms - User Experience Optimization
- XMP by Mobvista - Insights and Analysis
Finalists Named!
The 2024 judging panel also recognized the following organizations for their outstanding achievements and is proud to award them the designation of "Finalist": Madison Logic's ABM Connected TV, HG Insights' Functional Area Intelligence (FAI), Mintegral, Netcore Cloud, Scorpion's Connect with AI Chat, and Super Benji.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
