The Sammys Shine a Light on 2024's Sales & Marketing Tech Power Players!

"We're honored to recognize these Sammy winners," says Eliana Starbird, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their vision and leadership are crucial for businesses to effectively educate and engage with customers in today's dynamic landscape."

2024 Sammy Award Winners

Individual of the Year:

Melanie Hamilton , Senior Vice President, Head of Enterprise Sales, Effectv

Organization of the Year:

6sense - Insights and Analysis

Advertise Purple - Advertising Technology

Cisco Systems: Global Field Marketing Virtual Demand Center - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

DailyPay - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Foursquare - Data

fullthrottle.ai - Advertising Technology

InMarket - Advertising Technology

isolved HCM - User Experience Optimization

Jarrett - Content Management System (CMS)

Manulife Canada Retirement - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Morrison Healthcare - Experiential/Event Marketing

Paysafe - Social Media

Stream Companies - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Travelport - Data

Trellix - Content Management System (CMS)

WebFX - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Xactly Corporation - Insights and Analysis

Product of the Year:

Allego - Content Management System (CMS)

Birdseye Global - Email

Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - User Experience Optimization

Demandbase - Advertising Technology

Fluid Genius - Insights and Analysis

IBM - User Experience Optimization

John Hancock : Understanding the Stock Market - Social Media

: Understanding the Stock Market - Social Media Lawmatics - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Marchex Sentiment Suite - Insights and Analysis

Pipedrive - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Prescient AI - Advertising Technology

Prezent - Experiential/Event Marketing

Pricefx - Insights and Analysis

RainFocus - Experiential/Event Marketing

Rise, a Quad agency - Insights and Analysis

Salesmsg - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Sojern Travel Marketing Platform - Advertising Technology

Statara Solutions AdVantage360 - Advertising Technology

SugarCRM - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

THINKING CREATIVE - Content Management System (CMS)

V Digital Services - Data

Verizon Business Group: Digital, Experience & Platforms - User Experience Optimization

XMP by Mobvista - Insights and Analysis

Finalists Named!

The 2024 judging panel also recognized the following organizations for their outstanding achievements and is proud to award them the designation of "Finalist": Madison Logic's ABM Connected TV, HG Insights' Functional Area Intelligence (FAI), Mintegral, Netcore Cloud, Scorpion's Connect with AI Chat, and Super Benji.

Spread the Word!

Join the conversation online using #Sammys2024 and celebrate the marketing and sales tech leaders who are transforming the industry!

