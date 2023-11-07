The Sansin Corporation Announces Its 2024 Color of the Year: Onyx

Sansin manufactures protective wood finishes that highlight the beauty of the wood. Our unique microfine pigments make it possible to achieve any aesthetic or color desired, maintaining clarity throughout the coating. Onyx is a striking example of this. Post this

Onyx is a confident and courageous choice for those who want to make a striking statement that never goes out of style. "The selection of Onyx as our 2024 Color of the Year reflects the rising trend for bolder color choices," says Sabina Scott, Sansin's Color Specialist. "With increased universal popularity in the US, Canada, and Europe, we project this dusky color will gain steam in the year ahead."

Onyx is available for formulation in many of Sansin's exterior products, including SDF, Dec, and ENS. Onyx can also be formulated for use in Sansin's Precision Coat line, which is designed for use in a factory finish setting to achieve standardized production quality and cost efficiencies. Not only do Sansin's exterior products protect the outside of the wood, they also prevent rot and decay by allowing the wood to "breathe," which helps avoid moisture from getting trapped in the wood. Like all of Sansin's products, these formulas have low toxicity and are low in VOCs.

"Onyx pairs well with most of the other colors in Sansin's line – from transparent finishes to a collection of solid hide colors," notes Bos. "Chesapeake, Driftwood, Pickled White, Crimson, Aztec, and even Clear are a few of our favorite tones that perfectly complement Onyx."

To learn more about Sansin's 2024 Color of the Year, Onyx, go to https://www.sansin.com/sansins-color-of-the-year-2024/.

About Sansin

For more than 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally-friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.

