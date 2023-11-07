The Sansin Corporation Announces Its 2024 Color of the Year: Onyx

The Sansin Corporation, a global leader in environmentally friendly, high-performance wood protection, released Onyx as its 2024 Color of the Year. Onyx is a bold, primary or complementary color with an inky hue and powerful presence. Onyx is a unique dark tone that is offered in range of transparencies and Sansin exterior products, including SDF, Dec, and ENS. No matter the substrate used, Onyx performs boldly with every coat.
STRATHROY, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sansin Corporation, a global leader in environmentally friendly, high-performance wood protection, released Onyx as its 2024 Color of the Year. Onyx is a bold, primary or complementary color with an inky hue and powerful presence. Onyx is a unique dark tone that is offered in range of transparencies and Sansin exterior products, including SDF, Dec, and ENS. No matter the substrate used, Onyx performs boldly with every coat.
"Sansin is known for manufacturing finishes that are aesthetically pleasing, highly protective, and easy to maintain, but our real talent is doing all of that without covering up the beauty of the wood," explains Sjoerd Bos, Sansin's Managing Director. "Even the deep charcoal color of Onyx doesn't sacrifice what we all love most about building with wood – the beauty, personality, and color impact of your specific wood type."
Onyx is a confident and courageous choice for those who want to make a striking statement that never goes out of style. "The selection of Onyx as our 2024 Color of the Year reflects the rising trend for bolder color choices," says Sabina Scott, Sansin's Color Specialist. "With increased universal popularity in the US, Canada, and Europe, we project this dusky color will gain steam in the year ahead."
Onyx is available for formulation in many of Sansin's exterior products, including SDF, Dec, and ENS. Onyx can also be formulated for use in Sansin's Precision Coat line, which is designed for use in a factory finish setting to achieve standardized production quality and cost efficiencies. Not only do Sansin's exterior products protect the outside of the wood, they also prevent rot and decay by allowing the wood to "breathe," which helps avoid moisture from getting trapped in the wood. Like all of Sansin's products, these formulas have low toxicity and are low in VOCs.
"Onyx pairs well with most of the other colors in Sansin's line – from transparent finishes to a collection of solid hide colors," notes Bos. "Chesapeake, Driftwood, Pickled White, Crimson, Aztec, and even Clear are a few of our favorite tones that perfectly complement Onyx."
To learn more about Sansin's 2024 Color of the Year, Onyx, go to https://www.sansin.com/sansins-color-of-the-year-2024/.
About Sansin
For more than 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally-friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.
Media Contact
Christy Nielson, The Sansin Corporation, 1 206-399-1914, [email protected], www.sansin.com
SOURCE The Sansin Corporation
Share this article