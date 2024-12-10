The Sansin Corporation Announces Ivory as Its 2025 Color of the Year

The Sansin Corporation, a global leader in environmentally friendly, high-performance wood protection, is pleased to announce Ivory 21 as its 2025 Color of the Year. Ivory is an earthy, organic soft white with neutral undertones that enhances the natural beauty of the wood grain and brightens up any space. Ivory is a versatile color that complements many aesthetics – from coastal tranquil to Nordic minimalist, timeless traditional and many more.
STRATHROY, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sansin Corporation, a global leader in environmentally friendly, high-performance wood protection, is pleased to announce Ivory 21 as its 2025 Color of the Year. Ivory is an earthy, organic soft white with neutral undertones that enhances the natural beauty of the wood grain and brightens up any space. Ivory is a versatile color that complements many aesthetics – from coastal tranquil to Nordic minimalist, timeless traditional and many more.
"Natural, translucent colors like Ivory are trending as homeowners, builders, and architects seek durable finishes that protect the wood while highlighting its personality and allowing the character of the wood to shine through," said Sjoerd Bos, Sansin's Managing Director. "Ivory can be used to create a serene space on various species of wood with a range of undertones."
Bos added that Ivory is available in several of Sansin's environmentally friendly and low VOC premium wood protection systems, including:
- Purity Glacier, a crystal-clear finish for high-wear interior wood surfaces
- Purity 0-VOC Stain, a penetrating gel stain for wood interiors for interior settings
- SDF, an exceptionally versatile protection for siding, logs, decks and fences
- ENS, a durable two-coat finish that can be applied to virtually any surface, from windows, doors and railings to siding and decks – and even to improve the performance of other coatings.
Ivory can also be formulated for use in Sansin's Precision Coat line, which is designed for use in a factory finish setting to achieve standardized production quality.
"Ivory is a beautifully subtle and understated color that enables the natural wood tone that so many of our customers are looking for," explained Adam Bartlett, Sansin's Color Specialist. "It can be accented with a range of the dark or light hues in Sansin's color palette, and it looks particularly great on wooden ceilings."
To learn more about Ivory, the Sansin 2025 Color of the Year, go to https://www.sansin.com/color/sansin-color-of-the-year-2025/.
About Sansin
For more than 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.
Media Contact:
Christy Nielson
[email protected] | 206-399-1914
Media Contact
Christy Nielson, The Sansin Corporation, 1 206-399-1914, [email protected], www.sansin.com
SOURCE The Sansin Corporation
Share this article