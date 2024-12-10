The Sansin Corporation Announces Ivory as Its 2025 Color of the Year

"Natural, translucent colors like Ivory are trending as homeowners, builders, and architects seek durable finishes that protect the wood while highlighting its personality and allowing the character of the wood to shine through." Sjoerd Bos, Sansin's Managing Director. Post this

Bos added that Ivory is available in several of Sansin's environmentally friendly and low VOC premium wood protection systems, including:

Purity Glacier, a crystal-clear finish for high-wear interior wood surfaces

Purity 0-VOC Stain, a penetrating gel stain for wood interiors for interior settings

SDF, an exceptionally versatile protection for siding, logs, decks and fences

ENS, a durable two-coat finish that can be applied to virtually any surface, from windows, doors and railings to siding and decks – and even to improve the performance of other coatings.

Ivory can also be formulated for use in Sansin's Precision Coat line, which is designed for use in a factory finish setting to achieve standardized production quality.

"Ivory is a beautifully subtle and understated color that enables the natural wood tone that so many of our customers are looking for," explained Adam Bartlett, Sansin's Color Specialist. "It can be accented with a range of the dark or light hues in Sansin's color palette, and it looks particularly great on wooden ceilings."

To learn more about Ivory, the Sansin 2025 Color of the Year, go to https://www.sansin.com/color/sansin-color-of-the-year-2025/.

About Sansin

For more than 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.

Media Contact:

Christy Nielson

[email protected] | 206-399-1914

