The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Heartland Animal Shelter

Heartland Animal Shelter collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

The SBB Research Group Foundation in Northbrook hosted a Heartland Animal Shelter event, which focused on enhancing the well-being of shelter dogs through engaging in enrichment activities.

With a focus on improving the mental health and well-being of animals, volunteers from the SBBRG Foundation and representatives from Heartland Animal Shelter gathered to construct busy boxes (enrichment puzzles) for the dogs. The boxes helped enhance their foraging skills and reduce kennel stress. This initiative highlighted the commitment to providing mental stimulation alongside physical activity for the shelter's residents.

Laura Heisinger, Charity Leader, expressed delight at the enthusiasm among participants. "We had such an amazing turnout of volunteers and made an incredible number of busy boxes. Everyone was so eager to help—it was wonderful," Heisinger remarked.

The event even had a unique canine visitor, Hoagie, a bulldog mix, who was a big highlight. He was the show's star, enjoying a brief escape from the shelter and spreading joy among the attendees.

For those interested in learning more about Heartland Animal Shelter and its efforts to support animal welfare, detailed information is available on its official website: https://www.heartlandanimalshelter.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

