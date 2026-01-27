The Scent Of Rain Ministries INC Launches it's new Website

John 13:35 KJV By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another. Post this

Spreading Love. Bringing Hope. Changing Lives.

The Website is the place where our Newsletters, Updates, Videos, Invitation to Connect, and Opportunity to Support the Mission.

At Scent Of Rain Ministries Inc.501c3, our mission is simple yet profound: to uplift and empower individuals to embrace their true potential through the transformative power of faith. We are committed to fostering personal growth, spiritual enlightenment, and a sense of community among all those we serve.

Scent Of Rain Ministries Inc. is a beacon of hope, dedicated to guiding individuals on their spiritual journey through the teachings of Jesus Christ. Our ministry focuses on empowering individuals to reach their full potential and become the best versions of themselves.

Guiding Principles and Values

At Scent Of Rain Ministries Inc., faith, compassion, and community drive us. Our core values shape our actions and decisions, ensuring that we stay true to our mission of serving others with love and integrity.

United Efforts

Your support is crucial in enabling us to continue our mission of uplifting and empowering individuals through the teachings of Jesus Christ. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those seeking guidance and hope.

Unity

Unity is at the heart of all we do. By fostering unity among individuals, we create a strong network of support and encouragement, enabling positive change within communities.

Empowerment

Empowerment lies at the core of our ministry. We believe in empowering individuals to realize their potential, make positive choices, and lead fulfilling lives.

Transformation

Transforming lives is our ultimate goal. Through our initiatives and programs, we aim to bring about meaningful transformations in individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

Ways

Engage Together

We offer numerous ways for you to get involved and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading awareness, your contribution helps us spread hope and support to those in need.

Scent of Rain Ministries, Inc.

(855) SORMINC (855-767-6462)

[email protected]

POB 6612 Warner Robins, GA 31095-6612

