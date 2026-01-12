The School of Ballet Arizona's 2026 Summer Intensive Auditions Open in January

"The program pushed me to improve my technique, strength, and artistry through demanding classes and detailed corrections, which has ultimately helped me grow as a dancer," said Sophia Bakonyi. Post this

The list of audition dates and the states where these will be held include:

Jan. 9: Dallas, TX

Jan. 10: Oklahoma City, OK

Jan. 11: Phoenix, AZ (National Summer Intensive Audition)

Jan. 11: Denver, CO

Jan. 16: Salt Lake City, UT

Jan. 24: New York, NY

Jan. 24: Nashville, TN

Jan. 24: San Diego, CA

Jan. 25: Los Angeles, CA

Jan. 31: Chicago, IL

Feb. 1: Seattle, WA

Feb. 1: Kansas City, MO

Feb. 7: Houston, TX

Feb. 8: Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA

March 1: Phoenix, AZ

"The School of Ballet Arizona's Summer Intensive offers dancers exceptional training in a professional environment, surrounded by peers from across the nation," said James Payne, the director of The School of Ballet Arizona. "Students not only refine their technique, pointe work, and variations, but also explore diverse dance styles while immersing themselves in the energy of Phoenix. The guidance and encouragement of the Ballet Arizona community make this program an invaluable step toward a dancer's future."

Classes are held five days a week and cover a comprehensive curriculum, including ballet technique, pointe, men's technique, variations, repertory, Pilates, contemporary, Horton, strength and conditioning and dancer wellness. The program offers a well-rounded approach to developing the versatile skills required for today's professional dancers. Housing is also available for students 12 and older.

"I can't say enough wonderful things about my experience with Ballet Arizona's summer intensive," said Sophia Bakonyi, former Summer Intensive participant. "The program pushed me to improve my technique, strength, and artistry through demanding classes and detailed corrections, which has ultimately helped me grow as a dancer. The supportive environment and inspiring instructors made the hard work both enjoyable and motivating. Overall, the intensive challenged me in the best way and strengthened my passion for ballet!"

To register for auditions and for more information, visit https://balletaz.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive/. Video audition submissions will be accepted until March 1, 2026.

Since 1986, Ballet Arizona has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Daniela Cardim – a former soloist with the Ballet of Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro and Dutch National Ballet – Ballet Arizona is excited to follow her lead to the future of dance in Arizona. During its 39th season, the Valley's professional ballet company will present "The Sleeping Beauty," "The Nutcracker," "ALICE (in Wonderland)", "Cacti & Other Works," and "An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden." The School of Ballet Arizona, under the new direction of James Payne, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 22,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.

