The School of Ballet Arizona's Summer Intensive Auditions Open in January

A children's and intermediate division will also be available for students ages 4 through 12 and will take place from June 12 – July 7, 2024. Audition dates for the children's and intermediate divisions will be held on March 3, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona at The School of Ballet Arizona.

"Each dancer, serious or beginner, who comes through this program leaves with a deeper appreciation and love for the art of dance as well as refined skills and technique," said Maria Simonetti, director of The School of Ballet Arizona. "The School of Ballet Arizona's Summer Intensive programs not only provide students with comprehensive dance training but also prepares them for a professional career in ballet."

The Summer Intensive offers students the highest caliber of classical training, augmented by the rich diversity of dance forms necessary to meet the eclectic demands of dance companies today. Classes run five days a week for upper and lower division students. Housing is also available for students 13 and older. The Summer Ballet School students have ballet class two to five times per week depending on their age and level. Future Ballet Arizona Studio Company members are selected from attendees of the Summer Intensive.

"The Summer Intensive provided me with the necessary skills and training to grow as an individual and a dancer," said Devin Lentz, current Studio Company member at The School of Ballet Arizona. "It was an inspiring experience to learn from such a talented and knowledgeable group of instructors and fellow dancers. I am so grateful to have been a part of this program."

To audition and for more information, visit balletaz.org/summer-programs. Video audition submissions are due April 1, 2024.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen – a former Principal Dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet – Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona. The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.

Media Contact

Amber Godbehere, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 602-321-0492, Amber@evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Ballet Arizona