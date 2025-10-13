The Science Center Returns to HLTH USA with Expanded Pavilion and Global Focus, Announces U.S. Market Access Program Expansion

The Philadelphia-based institution is looking to engage with startup leaders, investors, healthcare providers, and other innovators from across the healthcare industry.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Science Center will be returning to HLTH USA, one of the world's premier healthcare innovation events, taking place October 19–22, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV. This year, the Science Center is expanding its presence with a pavilion showcasing 12 high-impact startups, partners, and investors—including five international companies—highlighting cutting-edge technologies and forging connections across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

Coinciding with its presence at HLTH, the Science Center is also announcing the expansion of its U.S. Market Access Program—designed to deliver strategy, validation, and momentum to global medtech, diagnostics, device, and digital health companies ready to scale in the U.S. market.

Applications are now open for the next cohort, launching in February 2026. Kicking off with three weeks of virtual engagement, the program culminates in March with a five-day, in-person immersion in Philadelphia—giving companies hands-on support and deep exposure to the U.S. healthcare landscape. By tapping into the Science Center's trusted network of healthcare leaders, payors, investors, and partners, companies can navigate market complexity, remove barriers, and accelerate U.S. entry more efficiently and with less risk.

"We're thrilled to return to HLTH with a strong group of companies from across the globe," said Tiffany Wilson, President & CEO of the Science Center. "With the expansion of our U.S. Market Access Program, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping both domestic and international innovators navigate the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system and reduce friction between innovation and measurable impact. HLTH is an ideal platform to showcase our capabilities and grow our impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

Tailored for international companies poised for U.S. expansion, the U.S. Market Access delivers expert-led learning, curated investor access, and critical commercialization resources from regulatory guidance and market mapping to deal room preparation—offering meaningful ROI and a faster path to market.

Global companies interested in scaling into the U.S. market are encouraged to apply by November 14.

At HLTH, the Science Center's presence will include:

A footprint, Pavilion #2562, on the exhibitor floor featuring

Arcwell (Philadelphia, PA)

Assurtek Surgical (Lebanon, NH)

Calla Lily Clinical Care (London, UK)

Cosm Medical (Toronto, Canada)

Cozen O'Connor (Philadelphia, PA)

Epilog (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Kai (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Nanose Medical (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Percy (New York, NY)

Research Lifecycle Solutions (Nashville, TN)

Seae Ventures (Boston, MA)

Strados Labs (Philadelphia, PA)

Other Ways to Engage the Science Center at HLTH:

The Science Center will host a Happy Hour on October 20 at its pavilion to coalesce the healthcare ecosystem and engage in conversations around translating innovation to impact.

Earlier in the day, Science Center VP of Government & Capital Engagement Heath Naquin will participate on the panel 'Picking Up Uncle Sam's Slack', with industry leaders like Dr. Karen Knudsen (The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy) and Dr. Cara James (Grantmakers In Health).

For more information about the Science Center's delegation at HLTH or to schedule a meeting during the conference, please visit https://sciencecenter.org/hlth.

About the Science Center

The Science Center is a premier catalyst of entrepreneurial activity, healthcare innovation, and economic growth. Recognized by The Brookings Institution as a top-tier investor, mentor, and economic development partner, the Science Center has supported hundreds of early- and growth-stage companies, driving a combined $7.8B in annual economic impact in Greater Philadelphia alone. Today, the organization works across the globe to accelerate the translation of health innovations into real-world solutions, while delivering nationally recognized STEM education to Philadelphia youth. For more information, visit sciencecenter.org.

Media Contact

Kristen Fitch, University City Science Center, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], sciencecenter.org

SOURCE Science Center