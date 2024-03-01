The Scientific Group Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast

These past few years have been a period of tremendous growth for us and we have scaled our business to meet the growing demand for innovative solutions within our multiple business units." said Jeffrey Kaufman, CEO, The Scientific Group. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About The Scientific Group:

The Scientific Group of companies is an in-depth group of companies for all commercial property maintenance services and problem-solving associated with these properties on a national basis. The collaboration of these companies and thorough understanding of maintenance and building systems is a major advantage to our clients. Think of them as a portfolio of solutions that can tackle any challenge. Each business unit operates independently but works collaboratively to deliver the best services to clients nationally without compromise.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jorge Ortiz, The Scientific Group, 1 877-327-8801, [email protected], www.thescientificgroup.com

SOURCE The Scientific Group