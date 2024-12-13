The Scientist Announces Its 2024 Top 10 Innovations Winners

The latest group of winning technologies has a little something for everyone—from scientists at the lab bench to those in the clinic and even the classroom.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Scientist proudly reveals the winners of this year's Top 10 Innovations contest. After perusing dozens of nominations for cutting-edge products, a panel of independent judges selected the most exciting technologies launched between January 2023 and July 2024. The results showcase emerging trends in basic, translational, and clinical research—and even beyond.

The Top 10 Innovations contest is a yearly staple for The Scientist that showcases the most transformative and useful advances in life science techniques and products. Past winners have not just made initial impacts, but also enabled long-lasting and profound effects on research and public health.

The 2024 winners include established companies and new startups, and showcase both fine-tuned updates and brand-new products set to shake up the ways scientists conduct research and improve how clinicians treat their patients.

Looking at the top products, it is clear that advanced cell sorting and analysis technologies made a big splash this year. Products that provide a spatial spin on cell and tissue analysis, often with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, captured our judges' attention. In addition, omics advances, new technologies for medical imaging and monitoring, and better ways to model disease and detect biomarkers took top ranks. Finally, a teaching tool educating the next generation of scientists rounds out The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations list.

The winners include technologies from Deepcell, Meteor Biotech, ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute, Q Bio, Ultima Genomics, Syncell, Vizgen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Seer, CN Bio, Epitel, and ThinkCyte. For more information on these innovations, including insights from the judges and scientists who have experience with these products, please see The Scientist's coverage of the winners at https://the-scientist.com/2024-top-10-innovations-72342.

