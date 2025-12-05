The Scientist Opens Its 2026 Top Innovations Contest for Nominations

Since its launch in 2008, the Top Innovations contest has celebrated technologies that have reshaped how science is done. Post this

Celebrating the Present and Future of Scientific Innovation

Life science innovation continues to thrive, and our Top Innovations competition has grown to reflect that. For the second year in a row, our competition is featuring winning technologies in four distinct categories.

Lab Research Tools: Innovations that support groundbreaking research in a variety of life science fields

Biotechnology: Advancements in therapeutics, biomanufacturing, agriculture, and beyond

Healthcare and Diagnostics: Diagnostic tests, medical devices, and more that strive to bring healthcare to the next level

Emerging Startup Technologies: The newest innovations looking to disrupt the market

Submitting is quick and easy. Just tell us why your favorite innovation deserves recognition in one of the four contest categories. The submission window will close Monday March 23, 2026, so enter now!

Why participate?

Our Top Innovations winners do not just make a splash when they come on the scene. They gain industry-wide recognition and have long-lasting and profound effects on research and public health.

We are excited to see what revolutionary products and ideas will define this year's competition. To qualify, ensure that your product or technology became commercially available between March 15, 2025, and March 15, 2026, and complete a short nomination form. Choose the category that best fits your innovation—entries will be considered in a single category only.

Please visit https://www.the-scientist.com/enter-our-2026-top-innovations-contest-73590 to submit your nomination. To learn more about the history of our Top Innovations competition, read about previous winners here. Email [email protected] with any questions.

About The Scientist

The Scientist is the magazine for life science professionals. It covers a wide range of topics central to the study of cell and molecular biology and creates educational resources and events to support its scientist readers throughout all of their endeavors. It is read by leading researchers in industry and academia who value penetrating analyses and broad perspectives on life science topics both within and beyond their areas of expertise.

