The Scientist Unveils the 2025 Top Innovations Award Winners

This year's winners highlight key industry trends, with sequencing modalities making the biggest splash. Products that support drug discovery also captured our judges' attention. In addition, new technologies for cell imaging and better ways to detect disease biomarkers took top ranks.

2025 Top Innovations winners include technologies from EpiCypher, Parse Biosciences, Takara Bio, PacBio, Labrat d'Or, Element Biosciences, Bruker Cellular Analysis, Caszyme, Ultima Genomics, Haystack Oncology, Fujirebio, Countable Labs, ThirdLaw Molecular, and Ramona Optics.

For more information on these innovations, including insights from company representatives and scientists who have experience with these products, please read The Scientist's Top Innovations 2025.

