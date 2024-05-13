The Scottsdale Resort & Spa Completes $40 Million Renovation

"From upgraded dining options to recreational activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We're excited to welcome back familiar faces and introduce newcomers to the enhanced offerings," said Alan Klein, regional director of operations for Driftwood Hospitality Management. Post this

A notable standout of the resort's transformation is the conversion of an existing building into The Stillman Villas, an enclave comprised of 12 two-story villas that offer high-end finishes, upgraded and enhanced amenities, expansive golf course views and a private pool exclusive to Stillman guests. Starting from $1,300 per night, these villas accommodate up to 14 guests and are ideal for parties, family gatherings and groups seeking the pinnacle of the resort's offering.

"With our redesign now complete, we're thrilled to unveil an array of new outlets and rejuvenated experiences," said Alan Klein, regional director of operations for Driftwood Hospitality Management. "The approach is not just about the impressive physical transformation but also creating a space where everyone feels at home and can make memories that last a lifetime. From upgraded dining options to recreational activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We're excited to welcome back familiar faces and introduce newcomers to the enhanced offerings."

With all aspects of the resort's renovation now on full display, resort guests will discover a range of exciting dining experiences featuring elevated Sonoran cuisine with global influences, a health-focused café, a hidden speakeasy and a family-friendly lounge with interactive games. The expansive fitness center and Luna Spa are equally impressive, which provide rejuvenation and serenity for the body, mind, and spirit.

Culinary Experiences

Renowned Valley Chef Ken Arneson, who serves as the area executive chef for Driftwood Hospitality, leads The Scottdale Resort's culinary evolution into a destination for all.

La Fogata Kitchen and Bar: Situated against the backdrop of panoramic vistas of the McCormick Ranch Golf Club and Camelback Mountain, La Fogata invites guests to delve into modern Sonoran cuisine married with a fusion of global influences. Open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner, La Fogata's menu is meticulously crafted utilizing locally sourced ingredients, including guajillo chiles, white beans, meats and seasonal produce, ensuring an authentic exploration of the region's rich flavors.

The Madam: Step into the allure of a bygone era at The Madam, a speakeasy reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties and the prohibition era. The Madam invites guests on a clandestine journey where classic cocktails meet modern creations. Upon check-in, guests receive a secret password, ensuring an exclusive entry into this intimate space. For non-guests, acquiring the password becomes a delightful task, requiring interaction with the attentive staff or the resort's social media pages to find out where The Madam keeps a watchful eye.

The Social Boardroom: Adjacent to The Madam, The Social Boardroom awaits, offering a casual and welcoming lounge-style atmosphere for all ages. This space invites guests to unwind with various entertainment options, including pool, shuffleboard, board games and a golf simulator. Bartenders and servers stand ready to serve an array of cocktails and casual small bites, including sliders, naked wings with dipping sauces, nachos and more.

Barnaby's Café + Wine Bar: The day unfolds seamlessly from sunrise to sunset at Barnaby's Café + Wine Bar with its curated collection of grab-and-go options. The morning hours welcome guests with a coffee bar and a selection of fresh pastries, breakfast sandwiches featuring meats from the in-house butcher, vegan items and a variety of teas, espressos and coffee blends. Throughout the day, Barnaby's effortlessly transitions into a fast-casual lunch spot with paninis and salads tailored to midday cravings. As the sun begins to retire for the evening, Barnaby's Wine Bar comes alive, featuring Arizona and regional wines to be enjoyed within the café or out in the Spanish-style courtyard.

Wellness & Fitness

From hot stone massages to aromatic body treatments, a premier wellness experience awaits.

Luna Spa: Spa guests will find where tranquility meets rejuvenation in the heart of the serene Scottsdale desert. Dedicated to cultivating balance and relaxation, the 3,200-square-foot spa features nine indoor treatment rooms, a Zen meditation garden, a sauna, a steam room, a co-ed tranquil room and a refreshing cold plunge.

Fitness: The resort is complete with a 3,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Life Fitness cardio machines, Peloton bikes, Therabody Muscle Relief, free weights and weight machines. Guests will also enjoy access to well-equipped locker rooms, showers and secure lockers.

Meetings & Events

When The Scottsdale Resort originally opened in 1976, it was the country's first conference resort. Today, that legacy lives on with the refresh of 18 versatile meeting venues with 45,000 square feet of flexible interior space and an additional 40,000 square feet across its picturesque outdoor areas. Whether organizing an intimate retreat or a large-scale conference, the sprawling resort offers ample space for guests to convene, brainstorm and celebrate, from banquet halls to poolside areas.

To learn more about The Scottsdale Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit TheScottsdaleResort.com or call 480-991-9000.

The Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Scottsdale Resort & Spa is a captivating Spanish-style resort situated within McCormick Ranch, one of Scottsdale's most sought-after communities. Recently completed is a massive, multimillion-dollar renovation, the largest in the resort's 50-year history, that touches all aspects of the property. With a history tracing back to 1976 as the country's first conference resort, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa boasts 278 spacious guest rooms and suites, where its legacy intertwines with contemporary allure for a fusion of modern sophistication and signature Southwestern charm.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 160 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

