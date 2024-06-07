The SCTA Releases Preliminary Agenda for its 2024 Cash Industry Conference

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) will be held October 9-11 in Chicago and will feature Bill Stainton as the keynote speaker.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) announces its preliminary agenda for the 2024 SCTA Conference, which will be held October 9-11 at the Swissotel Chicago. The annual event supports the association's mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash-servicing industries. This year's conference centers on the theme, "Adopting and Adapting to Technology" and explores what's next in the industry.
The 2024 agenda features sessions covering critical issues impacting the cash industry and trends that will continue to shape the industry moving forward. Topics include:
- Updates on the Cyber Threat Landscape
- Soft Prosecution Policy and the Impact on the Increasing Crime Rate
- FedCash Services Update
- State of the CIT Industry
- Cash Coalition Round Table
- US Mint Update
- ATM Crime Update
- NACA Regulatory and Lobbying Update
- Robbery Trends and Statistics
- Insurance Update
- What's Happening in Banking Today?
- SCTA Working Groups Update
Bill Stainton will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Conference. He is the author of The Innovation Blueprint and the upcoming The Transformative Leader: How to Unlock and Profit from Your Team's Hidden Innovation and has been cited in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. He has also written for HBO, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show and is the creator of the Elite Innovation Roundtable, a think tank for innovative leaders.
The SCTA encourages early registration for its 2024 Conference, with discounted pricing for SCTA members and non-members available through August 23, 2024.
Find conference details, registration information, and association membership at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.
About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)
The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.
Learn more at securetransportassociation.org.
Media Contact
Michael Gaul, Secure Cash & Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], securetransportassociation.org
SOURCE Secure Cash & Transport Association
Share this article