The SCTA Releases Preliminary Agenda for its 2024 Cash Industry Conference

The 2024 agenda features sessions covering critical issues impacting the cash industry and trends that will continue to shape the industry moving forward. Post this

Updates on the Cyber Threat Landscape

Soft Prosecution Policy and the Impact on the Increasing Crime Rate

FedCash Services Update

State of the CIT Industry

Cash Coalition Round Table

US Mint Update

ATM Crime Update

NACA Regulatory and Lobbying Update

Robbery Trends and Statistics

Insurance Update

What's Happening in Banking Today?

SCTA Working Groups Update

Bill Stainton will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Conference. He is the author of The Innovation Blueprint and the upcoming The Transformative Leader: How to Unlock and Profit from Your Team's Hidden Innovation and has been cited in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. He has also written for HBO, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show and is the creator of the Elite Innovation Roundtable, a think tank for innovative leaders.

The SCTA encourages early registration for its 2024 Conference, with discounted pricing for SCTA members and non-members available through August 23, 2024.

Find conference details, registration information, and association membership at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.

Learn more at securetransportassociation.org.

Media Contact

Michael Gaul, Secure Cash & Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], securetransportassociation.org

SOURCE Secure Cash & Transport Association