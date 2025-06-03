The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa Unveils Endless Summer Experiences for Every Type of Traveler

Award-Winning Oceanside Resort Epitomizes California Summer with Elevated Dining, Innovative Wellness, Family Programming, and World-Class Art

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa embodies the vibes of a true California beach house, inviting travelers of all kinds to experience the pinnacle of coastal living. From multi-generational families seeking fun to wellness enthusiasts ready to recharge, this grand seaside estate transforms summer dreams into reality. Perfectly positioned in North County San Diego in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural district and just steps from the city's historic pier, The Seabird serves as Southern California's ultimate coastal living room, where travelers can create their perfect summer story.

Wellness Reimagined at Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge

Voted among the top hotel spas in the country by USA Today, Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge introduces groundbreaking wellness offerings this summer with exclusive seasonal packages available through Labor Day. The spa's signature bio-hacking treatments feature Shiftwave technology, using intelligent patterns of pulse pressure waves to reset stress responses and realign the nervous system. Guests can now experience these treatments in their rooms, enhanced by zero-gravity chairs for ultimate relaxation. Additional offerings include IV therapy, vitamin boosts for hydration and immunity, and nervous system regulation services such as lymphatic and craniosacral therapy.

Summer Wellness Specials:

Enhanced 80-Minute Massage Experience: Book any 80-minute massage and receive your choice of complimentary treatment boost including LED Light Therapy or Microcurrent Lift and Sculpt

Shiftwave Special: Add a Shiftwave Nervous System Reset experience to any 50-minute treatment for just $25 (a $50 savings)

Summer Events:

Wellbeing Week | Monday, June 9 - Sunday, June 15 : Daily complimentary wellness activities including Mat Pilates, Seaside Soundbaths, beachwalk and clean Up, and partner and family yoga

: Daily complimentary wellness activities including Mat Pilates, Seaside Soundbaths, beachwalk and clean Up, and partner and family yoga Global Wellness Day | Saturday, June 14 : A day of mindful activities including beachfront yoga at 7:30 a.m. , Seaside Sound Bath at 8:30 a.m. , and a Wellness Faire at 10:00 a.m. featuring vendors and interactive wellness demonstrations

: A day of mindful activities including beachfront yoga at , Seaside Sound Bath at , and a Wellness Faire at featuring vendors and interactive wellness demonstrations Wellness Month | August 2025 : A month-long celebration featuring a Wellness Pledge ( Aug 1 ), ongoing Wellness Challenge in partnership with Live Love Spa, and weekly "Committed to the Challenge" rewards for consistent participants

Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails: Piper & The Shore Room

At the heart of The Seabird's summer experience is Piper, reimagining California coastal cuisine through Chef Chris Carriker's globally inspired lens. This vibrant dining destination, reminiscent of a well-traveled friend's inviting home, serves as Oceanside's premier gathering place for summer celebrations. Piper's warm, coastal-inspired atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for life's milestone celebrations, from graduation dinners and birthday parties to bridal showers and family reunions. The restaurant's semi-private dining areas balance intimacy and openness, accommodating groups from eight to twenty or more.

Piper's menu is rooted in local ingredients from San Diego's small farms, evolving with the seasons to ensure each visit offers something fresh to discover. The restaurant's bakery creates decadent celebration desserts that can be ordered in advance, and for groups of six or more, Piper's event experts help with every detail—from menu planning to seating arrangements—ensuring your special occasion is seamless and memorable. Just a short walk from the beach, it's also an ideal lunch destination after a morning of ocean adventures.

Complementing the dining experience, The Shore Room offers sophisticated yet relaxed oceanfront lounging perfect for sunset cocktails. With extended weekend hours and new weekly specials, guests can toast to the season with $14 signature cocktails on Cocktail Mondays, and $10 select wines by the glass on Wine Tuesdays. The Shore Room has also debuted a new cocktail menu brimming with fresh, innovative libations inspired by the spirit of summer.

Recreation & Family Fun

Beyond the spa, dining, and lounge experiences, The Seabird offers a vibrant lineup of recreational activities:

Wild Wonders Animal Adventures: Guests can experience an unforgettable wildlife encounter as The Seabird welcomes the amazing creatures from Wild Wonders to the Grand Coastal terrace! These interactive, educational experiences let guests of all ages get up close with fascinating animals while learning about wildlife conservation. The summer meet-and-greets are scheduled for Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, August 30 .

and . Beach Rambler Experience: The Seabird's vintage 1941 rambler serves as a curated beach concierge offering complimentary lounge chairs, umbrellas, games, and locally sourced snacks

Little Seabirds Program: Daily activities including sandcastle building, kite flying, treasure hunts, arts and crafts, tie-dye t-shirt making, build-a-stuffed animal workshops, seashell rock painting, and bubble parties

Movie Nights: Weekly screenings poolside every Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Paint & Sip Fridays: Creative sessions at 5:30 p.m. in the Shelter Club

in the Shelter Club Complimentary Yoga: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. at Sunny's Spa

OMA West at The Seabird

Adding an artistic dimension to the summer experience, The Seabird partners with the Oceanside Museum of Art to present INTIKA at the resort's OMA West gallery. Running through August 17, 2025, this collaboration with the Visions Museum of Textile Art showcases boundary-pushing fiber arts by male artists from diverse backgrounds, exploring the intersection of textiles, culture, and gender roles, offering pieces that evoke beauty, symbolism, and contemporary social commentary.

With its wellness offerings, dining destinations, family activities, and cultural experiences, The Seabird beckons for the ultimate summer getaway. Guests also enjoy seamless access to sister property Mission Pacific Beach Resort, expanding their coastal playground with additional pools, dining venues, and beachfront amenities just steps across the street.

For more information on summer at The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, visit theseabirdresort.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

