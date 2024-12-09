The Season of Giving: James River Church Previews its Season of Giving Holiday Events

With another holiday season approaching, James River Church is gearing up to give back to its community through various outreach programs, relief efforts, and gift-giving events.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past three decades, James River Church has prioritized serving those in its community through various Thanksgiving and Christmas relief efforts. And with several charitable programs and events scheduled for the 2024 season, these holidays are once again all about giving back to those in need in Missouri.

James River Church's Season of Giving kicked off right before Thanksgiving, on November 23, with its annual Thanksgiving Basket Outreach program. The Basket Outreach has focused on handing out food baskets that contain everything you would need for a fantastic Thanksgiving dinner. This particular outreach has grown exponentially over the years; in 2024, James River Church donated 1,950 baskets containing over 70,000 pounds of food - a record number for the church.

Following Thanksgiving, James River Church immediately shifted its attention to Christmas relief efforts. Through its James River Christmas services, James River Church will continue to supply significant gifts to families in need throughout the holiday season. Last year, the church provided a variety of gifts through these efforts, including vehicles, rental assistance to families, and medical debt relief to several more families. During the 2024 season, the aim is once again to provide similar gifts to those in need of assistance.

December at James River Church is a time of gift-giving centered around providing thoughtful, fun gifts to children throughout Springfield and Joplin. In 2023, James River Church provided over 1,600 gifts to children, teachers, school administrators, and other staff in local public schools; this year, the church's aim is to do even more!

Another focus of James River Church's Season of Giving is providing for single moms and widows. These efforts include hosting a special Tea for Widows and a Christmas Dinner for Single Moms, which includes a special gift for the women and gifts to help them buy Christmas gifts for their children at home. The church will also be providing financial aid to mothers in the community. The goal is to encourage these special women and assist them in providing joy both to themselves and their children throughout the holidays.

Even after Christmas, James River Church will keep up its generous spirit and continue spreading joy well into January. On January 26 and February 2, the church will shift its focus to its Mission Sundays, which focus on local, national, and global faith-based mission efforts. James River Church believes that even when the holiday season ends, the goal of providing others with abundance should continue.

For more information on upcoming holiday events at James River Church, visit the church's featured events page at https://jamesriver.church/events/.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

Media Contact

Becky Davis, James River Church, 417-812-3866, [email protected], https://jamesriver.church/

SOURCE James River Church