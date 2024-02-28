The Second Edition of Belly Binding: A Simple Postpartum Ritual to Reclaim Your Body and Heal Your Spirit Now Available on Amazon

Written by a BIPOC doula and expert in Bengkung belly binding, the title is now available as a hardcover coffee table edition on Amazon.
MESA, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second edition of the Amazon best-seller Belly Binding: A Simple Postpartum Ritual to Reclaim Your Body and Heal Your Spirit by author Princess McKinney-Kirk launched on Feb. 23, featuring updated information and a free postpartum wellness checklist and journal. A hardcover coffee table and Kindle edition are now both available on Amazon.
Princess McKinney-Kirk, the founder of Bellibind, is an expert in Bengkung belly binding and has been a doula for over 11 years. In the book, she highlights the practice of belly binding, taking readers on a journey to discover the deep healing provided by the ultra-supportive and customized garment for postpartum women. This is a postpartum ritual, not a snap-back guide. The BIPOC author illustrates how modern women can reclaim their bodies and heal their spirits with this ancient postpartum ritual.
"As we celebrate Women's History Month in March, the release of the second edition Kindle and the first print version arrives at a monumental time as we spotlight the beauty of moms over the decades and pay homage to a ritual that has helped so many women recover during postpartum," said McKinney-Kirk.
"It answers those 'I wish I knew' aspects of postpartum and assists in a dialogue for postpartum moms to share their experience with parents, partners, and visitors, " added McKinney-Kirk.
Belly Binding: A Simple Postpartum Ritual to Reclaim Your Body and Heal Your Spirit is priced at $31.98 on Amazon for the coffee table edition.
For more information, visit bellibind.com.
About Bellibind:
Founded by a Bengkung belly binding expert and doula, Bellibind is a post-birth belly wrap and recovery experience to nurture and support the newborn mother - in mind, body, and spirit. We create the best postpartum experience for the everyday woman, inspiring long-term health and self-care. In the process, we aim to put a dent in America's postpartum depression epidemic by focusing on the recovery of the mother first.
