The Second Edition of Belly Binding: A Simple Postpartum Ritual to Reclaim Your Body and Heal Your Spirit Now Available on Amazon

It answers those 'I wish I knew' aspects of postpartum and assists in a dialogue for postpartum moms to share their experience with parents, partners, and visitors. Post this

"As we celebrate Women's History Month in March, the release of the second edition Kindle and the first print version arrives at a monumental time as we spotlight the beauty of moms over the decades and pay homage to a ritual that has helped so many women recover during postpartum," said McKinney-Kirk.

"It answers those 'I wish I knew' aspects of postpartum and assists in a dialogue for postpartum moms to share their experience with parents, partners, and visitors, " added McKinney-Kirk.

Belly Binding: A Simple Postpartum Ritual to Reclaim Your Body and Heal Your Spirit is priced at $31.98 on Amazon for the coffee table edition.

For more information, visit bellibind.com.

About Bellibind:

Founded by a Bengkung belly binding expert and doula, Bellibind is a post-birth belly wrap and recovery experience to nurture and support the newborn mother - in mind, body, and spirit. We create the best postpartum experience for the everyday woman, inspiring long-term health and self-care. In the process, we aim to put a dent in America's postpartum depression epidemic by focusing on the recovery of the mother first.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7607056907, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE Bellibind