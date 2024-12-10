The secret to a confident and friendly dog is socialization during the small window of opportunity between the ages of 8 to 16 weeks.

Salt Lake City's top dog training organization, SLC Dog Co. , knows that the foundation for a confident and socially appropriate dog begins at a very young age. One of the secrets to teaching a new puppy to become self-confident and to have good social behavior is broad socialization during the ages of 8 to 16 weeks. Yet far too few owners are aware of this important window and can miss out on the opportunity to lay an important foundation for the rest of their dog's lives. SLC Dog Co. would like to help change this and increase awareness of this important and very short window of opportunity.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salt Lake City's top dog training organization, SLC Dog Co. , knows that the foundation for a confident and socially appropriate dog begins at a very young age. One of the secrets to teaching a new puppy to become self-confident and to have good social behavior is broad socialization during the ages of 8 to 16 weeks. Yet far too few owners are aware of this important window and can miss out on the opportunity to lay an important foundation for the rest of their dog's lives. SLC Dog Co. would like to help change this and increase awareness of this important and very short window of opportunity.

There is a long-standing myth that socialization can occur at any time and be done at any age. In reality, there is a small window of time, specifically between the ages of 8 to 16 weeks, during which socialization has the biggest impact. During this time, it is extremely important for your new puppy to experience as many people, places, situations and experiences as possible. Take your new puppy everywhere you can, to the dog park where they can experience other dogs, to a crowded park where they can experience as many people as possible and even just driving around with you in the car where they can see a variety of places. Expose your puppy to loud noises and strange looking objects. All of these experiences will teach your puppy that about the world around him/her and soon the world will start to seem like less of a scary place and much more familiar. This builds their self-confidence and lays the foundation of socially appropriate behavior.

SLC Dog Co. is dedicated to educating every new puppy owner on the importance of socializing their puppies to ensure that they grow to be a great member of the family. One of the ways that socialization can be done is through a puppy class followed by formal dog training. One of the biggest benefits to taking your puppy to a puppy class during the age of 8 to 16 weeks is socialization by exposing your puppy to the other puppies and owners in class. During puppy class, your puppy learns that other people and dogs are friendly and should not be feared. It is especially important for you to focus on exposing your puppy to young children, the elderly or anyone that is particularly scary, such as tall men with deep voices, as some individuals are naturally more intimidating than others.

As your dog becomes a little older, training courses can also have immeasurable benefits for your puppy in helping them to adjust to life outside of their family dynamic and surrounded by people and other dogs. Training can also help build your dog's self-confidence, as it helps your dog to learn the right and wrong ways to behave. Most puppies are ready for training around the age of 16 - 18 weeks, making training an excellent way to help your puppy consolidate all of the social education he/she has just received. Most fear aggression is not seen until the puppy is older, around 8 to 12 months, making early socialization extremely important. Trying to socialize a dog who is out of the socialization window and has already established beliefs about the world is much more difficult and sometimes impossible.

SLC Dog Co.. strongly believes in the importance of educating all new puppy owners on the vital influence of socialization. The window for socialization is small, yet can have a huge impact on your dog. Providing a broad social experience during the age of 8 to 16 weeks is one of the most important things that owners can do for their dogs.

