The Secret To Success Hasn't Been A Secret For Centuries

LYNCHBURG, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John Craddock applies counsel from the book of Proverbs in Success Secrets Of Solomon: The Ancient Blueprint For Wisdom, Wealth, And Success($20.49, paperback, 9798868519673; $31.49, hard cover, 9798868519680; $9.99, e-book, 9798868519697).
Motivated individuals look for inspiration every day, trying to uncover something that will lead them on into greater personal and professional growth. This devotional will give them daily truths that have been available since the time of Solomon, but maybe they didn't take into account. This practical advice applies to business, relationships, and life in general.
"I have read the book of Proverbs every day for 30-plus years. It always speaks to me and I learn something new. It has helped me live and lead successfully more than any other text or book," said Craddock.
John Craddock is an author, coach, and leader driven by a singular mission—to inspire and empower people to reach their full potential. With a passion for personal growth, leadership, and transformation, John blends storytelling with actionable wisdom to help individuals and teams break through limitations and achieve their goals. Whether through his books, coaching sessions, or leadership initiatives, he provides practical tools and insights that spark lasting change. His approach is rooted in authenticity, resilience, and a deep belief in the power of human potential. He is also the author of Lessons From A Giant Killer and Leading From The Middle.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Success Secrets Of Solomon is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
