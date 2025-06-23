The Secret To Success Hasn't Been A Secret For Centuries

"I have read the book of Proverbs every day for 30-plus years. It always speaks to me and I learn something new. It has helped me live and lead successfully more than any other text or book" Post this

"I have read the book of Proverbs every day for 30-plus years. It always speaks to me and I learn something new. It has helped me live and lead successfully more than any other text or book," said Craddock.

John Craddock is an author, coach, and leader driven by a singular mission—to inspire and empower people to reach their full potential. With a passion for personal growth, leadership, and transformation, John blends storytelling with actionable wisdom to help individuals and teams break through limitations and achieve their goals. Whether through his books, coaching sessions, or leadership initiatives, he provides practical tools and insights that spark lasting change. His approach is rooted in authenticity, resilience, and a deep belief in the power of human potential. He is also the author of Lessons From A Giant Killer and Leading From The Middle.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Success Secrets Of Solomon is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

