The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Josefina Rodríguez inaugurates the Mexico Pavilion at the World Travel Market 2024 in London

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, announced that, as part of the push to promote national tourism abroad, she will participate in the World Travel Market 2024, which is taking place from November 5 to 7 in London, United Kingdom. She commented that this event is a fundamental platform to promote tourism and establish strategic connections between industry professionals at a global level.

Accompanied by the Mexican Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) has maintained an intense work agenda with a series of meetings with tour operators, airline executives and representatives of the tourism industry.

During the inauguration of the Mexico Pavilion, the head of Sectur highlighted the importance of promoting national tourism and cultural offerings in this important forum, attended by around 50,000 participants, with the goal of increasing the arrival of international visitors and the economic benefits to our country, as well as generating jobs for Mexican men and women.

As part of her activities, she held a meeting with Sebastian Ebel, CFO of the TUI Group corporation, which has 19 million customers worldwide and significant hotel investments in the country, as well as cruises that arrive annually at the Riviera Maya, Cozumel and Puerto Vallarta. The continuity of investment from this leading tourism company was strengthened, and it was agreed that the Support TUI Care foundation would be linked with the infrastructure needs of the port of Acapulco to generate a positive impact on this destination.

In addition, strategies were discussed with executives from British Airways to expand connectivity between Mexico and Europe, and it was agreed to increase routes to Quintana Roo and states on the Mexican Pacific, as the country continues to be one of the most sought-after and favorite destinations for the European population.

For the company Aeroméxico, the head of Tourism for the Government of Mexico held a working meeting with its executives to plan a strategy to increase and improve Mexico's connectivity with the world, especially for visitors attending the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the meeting with Enrique Ybarra, CEO of City Sightseeing Worldwide, they discussed the exchange of information on best practices and joint collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, Secretary Josefina Rodríguez will meet with representatives from Lufthansa to work on connectivity perspectives and opportunities with Mexico. She will also participate in the Tourism Ministers' Summit, organized by the World Travel Market, UN Tourism (formerly known as the World Tourism Organization), and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), where tourism sector leaders will address the topic of Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of tourism.

She will also meet with executives from ITB Berlin, the largest tourism fair in the world, where industry professionals will participate, including representatives from various tourist destinations, hotels, airlines, travel agencies, and technology companies.

The Secretary of Tourism will also have a meeting with Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), where she will discuss opportunities to promote Mexico and its destinations to the Council's members.

With the aim of consolidating collaborative projects in tourism and trends in bilateral tourism relations with Mexico, she stated that she will hold working meetings with Chile's Undersecretary of Tourism, Verónica Pardo Lagos, and Portugal's Secretary of State for Tourism, Pedro Machado.

