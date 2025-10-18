The secrets to packing fragile items from Paso Robles self-storage

Packing carefully, with the appropriate materials, can greatly reduce the risk of breakage. Post this

Packing carefully, with the appropriate materials, and handling and storing the boxes safely can greatly reduce the risk of breakage.

"Storing boxes of fragile items is just as important as proper packing," said the Paso Robles self-storage owner. If you are storing at home, use a dedicated closet or an enclosed section of the garage. You can even label the closet or enclosure for added protection."

If moving, handle fragile boxes separately. They should be the last to go on the moving van, and the last to go into the storage until. Consider dedicating a section of the storage unit to the fragile boxes.

When moving items to a new home, consider having all of the fragile boxes put in one room or in a dedicated corner of a room. They'll be safer in their own space. You'll know where they are and can unpack them at our leisure.

