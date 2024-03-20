The Secure Cash and Transport Association (SCTA) Opens Registration for its 2024 Conference in Chicago

The 12th SCTA Conference will take place October 9-11, 2024 at the Swissotel Chicago, featuring a keynote address from innovation expert, Bill Stainton.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is pleased to announce open registration for the 12th running of its cash industry conference at the Swissotel Chicago, October 9-11, 2024. This year's event highlights the topic of "Adopting and Adapting to Technology," and features informative sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibits designed to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash-servicing industries.
"Technology is rapidly changing the face of the cash industry, both in terms of how we use technology to make our companies more secure, efficient, and profitable and in the ways people engage with cash in society. When we look at what's next, we can see profound and exciting impacts on the future of the industry and the ways we can continue to work together to move the industry forward," remarks Mark Lowers, President of the Board of Directors for the SCTA.
The SCTA encourages early registration for its 2024 Conference, with discounted pricing for SCTA members and non-members available through August 23, 2024.
In addition to open registration, the SCTA also introduces its 2024 keynote speaker, Bill Stainton. Bill is the author of The Innovation Blueprint and the upcoming The Transformative Leader: How to Unlock and Profit from Your Team's Hidden Innovation; and has been cited in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. He has also written for HBO, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show, and is the creator of the Elite Innovation Roundtable, a think tank for innovative leaders.
Details about the conference, registration information, and association membership details can be found at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.
About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)
The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.
Learn more about the SCTA at https://www.securetransportassociation.org/.
