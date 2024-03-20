The Secure Cash and Transport Association (SCTA) Opens Registration for its 2024 Conference in Chicago

When we look at what's next, we can see profound and exciting impacts on the future of the industry and the ways we can continue to work together to move the industry forward. Post this

The SCTA encourages early registration for its 2024 Conference, with discounted pricing for SCTA members and non-members available through August 23, 2024.

In addition to open registration, the SCTA also introduces its 2024 keynote speaker, Bill Stainton. Bill is the author of The Innovation Blueprint and the upcoming The Transformative Leader: How to Unlock and Profit from Your Team's Hidden Innovation; and has been cited in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. He has also written for HBO, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show, and is the creator of the Elite Innovation Roundtable, a think tank for innovative leaders.

Details about the conference, registration information, and association membership details can be found at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.

Learn more about the SCTA at https://www.securetransportassociation.org/.

Media Contact

Michael Gaul, Secure Cash and Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], https://www.securetransportassociation.org/

SOURCE Secure Cash and Transport Association