The Secure Cash and Transport Association (SCTA) Releases Preliminary Agenda for its 2025 Cash Industry Conference

This year's conference centers on the theme, "Cash in Motion: Navigating Change, Seizing Opportunity," which reflects a pivotal moment in the cash industry as innovation, regulation, and market shifts reshape how cash is handled, valued, and secured. Post this

Payment Choice Act Roundtable

FedCash Product Update

AI Risks and Impacts

Body Camera Technology Risks

State of the CIT Industry

Coins/US Mint Update

ATM Crime Update

Retail Industry Update

NACA Regulatory and Lobbying Update

South Africa and the CIT Industry

and the CIT Industry Robbery Trends and Statistics

Insurance Update

State of the Changing Banking Industry

SCTA Working Groups Update

David Birch will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Conference. Birch is an author, advisor, and commentator on digital financial services, as well as an international keynote speaker and recognized thought leader in digital identity and digital money. His latest book, "Money in the Metaverse", co-authored with Victoria Richardson, focuses on bridging the gap between the creators of metaverses and financial services strategists looking to create value from virtual worlds, digital assets, and digital identity.

Now in its 13th year, the SCTA Conference remains the premier forum for professionals across the cash ecosystem to share insights, explore trends, and foster meaningful industry partnerships.

Early bird pricing for both SCTA members and non-members is available through July 22, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted rates and secure their spot at this premier industry event.

Registration and details at: scta.securetransportassociation.org

