The Secure Cash and Transport Association (SCTA) Releases Preliminary Agenda for its 2025 Cash Industry Conference

The annual SCTA Conference, which attracts stakeholders from the cash-in-transit and cash industries, will be held on October 1-3, 2025, in Chicago. This year's conference features David Birch as the keynote speaker.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) announces its preliminary agenda for the 2025 SCTA Conference, which will be held October 1-3 at the Swissotel Chicago. The annual event supports the association's mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash-servicing industries. This year's conference centers on the theme, "Cash in Motion: Navigating Change, Seizing Opportunity," which reflects a pivotal moment in the cash industry as innovation, regulation, and market shifts reshape how cash is handled, valued, and secured.
The 2025 agenda features sessions covering critical issues impacting the cash industry and trends that will continue to shape the industry moving forward. Topics include:
- Payment Choice Act Roundtable
- FedCash Product Update
- AI Risks and Impacts
- Body Camera Technology Risks
- State of the CIT Industry
- Coins/US Mint Update
- ATM Crime Update
- Retail Industry Update
- NACA Regulatory and Lobbying Update
- South Africa and the CIT Industry
- Robbery Trends and Statistics
- Insurance Update
- State of the Changing Banking Industry
- SCTA Working Groups Update
David Birch will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Conference. Birch is an author, advisor, and commentator on digital financial services, as well as an international keynote speaker and recognized thought leader in digital identity and digital money. His latest book, "Money in the Metaverse", co-authored with Victoria Richardson, focuses on bridging the gap between the creators of metaverses and financial services strategists looking to create value from virtual worlds, digital assets, and digital identity.
Now in its 13th year, the SCTA Conference remains the premier forum for professionals across the cash ecosystem to share insights, explore trends, and foster meaningful industry partnerships.
Early bird pricing for both SCTA members and non-members is available through July 22, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted rates and secure their spot at this premier industry event.
Registration and details at: scta.securetransportassociation.org
About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)
The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit organization established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling and processing, transportation, and the safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.
Learn more at: https://www.securetransportassociation.org/
Media Contact
Kim Trombly, Secure Cash & Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], https://www.securetransportassociation.org/
SOURCE Secure Cash & Transport Association
Share this article