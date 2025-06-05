The Securities Institute of America Brings AI Power to Securities Exam Prep

The Securities Institute of America Launches TotalGenius! and ProgressTrack 10 — A Revolutionary AI-Powered Exam Prep Experience Post this

Step-by-step explanations, students can simply type, talk or paste questions and receive the comprehensive answers they need

Dynamic tests based on student behavior

On-demand lessons and concept breakdowns

Instant support and guidance 24/7, eliminating downtime and frustration

Automatic creation of Intelligent Cheat Sheets that summarize key concepts based on individual progress and knowledge gaps

TotalGenius! Is designed for maximum impact. With TotalGenius!, students no longer waste time searching for answers or guessing what to study. The platform delivers the right material, at the right time, in the right format—instantly.

ProgressTrack 10: Intelligent Insights. Personalized Mastery.

ProgressTrack 10 is the most advanced evolution of The Securities Institute's proprietary learning analytics platform. With real-time data visualization, custom exam creation, and deep performance analysis, ProgressTrack empowers students with:

Intuitive color-coded visual dashboards that guide daily study decisions

Readiness Score by Exam Category

Readiness Trajectory Mapping

Question History Tracking to identify and correct persistent errors

Seamless Integration: Personalized Learning, Powered by AI

What makes this launch truly revolutionary is how TotalGenius! and ProgressTrack 10 work in perfect harmony. ProgressTrack continuously analyzes a student's progress and learning gaps, while TotalGenius!, provides students with customized tutoring, tests, cheat sheets, and study prompts—in real time.

This synergistic system offers unmatched precision, responsiveness, and convenience for students determined to pass the SIE, Series 6, 7, 24, 63, 65, 66, 79 and more.

"With the combined power of ProgressTrack 10 and TotalGenius!, we're not just giving students more information—we're giving them a true advantage," said Jeff Van Blarcom, Managing Director of The Securities Institute of America. "These tools deliver a strategic, smart, and fully supported exam prep experience, from the first log-in right up to test day."

About The Securities Institute of America

For over 25 years, The Securities Institute of America has helped more than 400,000 professionals pass their securities licensing exams. With industry-leading pass rates and a comprehensive suite of learning solutions, the Institute is the trusted partner for firms, educators, and aspiring financial professionals nationwide.

