The Securities Institute of America Brings AI Power to Securities Exam Prep

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Securities Institute of America, a leading authority in securities licensing education, proudly unveils two revolutionary tools designed to redefine exam preparation for financial professionals: TotalGenius!, the AI-powered on-demand tutor, and ProgressTrack 10, the next-generation intelligent learning and analytics platform. Together, these powerful tools offer a fully integrated, personalized learning experience that redefines exam readiness.
Introducing TotalGenius!: AI-Powered, On-Demand Tutoring. TotalGenius! harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver instant, personalized tutoring whenever students need it. TotalGenius! guides students in real time to enhance performance, offering:
- Step-by-step explanations, students can simply type, talk or paste questions and receive the comprehensive answers they need
- Dynamic tests based on student behavior
- On-demand lessons and concept breakdowns
- Instant support and guidance 24/7, eliminating downtime and frustration
- Automatic creation of Intelligent Cheat Sheets that summarize key concepts based on individual progress and knowledge gaps
TotalGenius! Is designed for maximum impact. With TotalGenius!, students no longer waste time searching for answers or guessing what to study. The platform delivers the right material, at the right time, in the right format—instantly.
ProgressTrack 10: Intelligent Insights. Personalized Mastery.
ProgressTrack 10 is the most advanced evolution of The Securities Institute's proprietary learning analytics platform. With real-time data visualization, custom exam creation, and deep performance analysis, ProgressTrack empowers students with:
- Intuitive color-coded visual dashboards that guide daily study decisions
- Readiness Score by Exam Category
- Readiness Trajectory Mapping
- Question History Tracking to identify and correct persistent errors
Seamless Integration: Personalized Learning, Powered by AI
What makes this launch truly revolutionary is how TotalGenius! and ProgressTrack 10 work in perfect harmony. ProgressTrack continuously analyzes a student's progress and learning gaps, while TotalGenius!, provides students with customized tutoring, tests, cheat sheets, and study prompts—in real time.
This synergistic system offers unmatched precision, responsiveness, and convenience for students determined to pass the SIE, Series 6, 7, 24, 63, 65, 66, 79 and more.
"With the combined power of ProgressTrack 10 and TotalGenius!, we're not just giving students more information—we're giving them a true advantage," said Jeff Van Blarcom, Managing Director of The Securities Institute of America. "These tools deliver a strategic, smart, and fully supported exam prep experience, from the first log-in right up to test day."
About The Securities Institute of America
For over 25 years, The Securities Institute of America has helped more than 400,000 professionals pass their securities licensing exams. With industry-leading pass rates and a comprehensive suite of learning solutions, the Institute is the trusted partner for firms, educators, and aspiring financial professionals nationwide.
