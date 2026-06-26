The SEED Foundation Names Rob Connor as Next CEO and President

"What I have learned is that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Closing that gap takes the courage to rethink what a school can be, and a community that wraps around a child and a family." — Rob Connor, Incoming CEO Post this

Founding Head of School at Christina Seix Academy in Trenton, New Jersey, a private boarding school dedicated to serving students from economically challenged backgrounds.

Connor brings more than 20 years of experience in education leadership, student development, and organizational management. As Head of School at Christina Seix Academy, he has helped advance the school's mission of supporting students from underserved communities through a comprehensive educational and residential model focused on academic excellence, character development, and long-term success.

Connor will officially join The SEED Foundation on October 1. He will succeed Lesley Poole, who has served as CEO & President for the past 12 years. Last year, Poole announced her intention to leave that role in 2026.

SEED Foundation Board Chair Eileen Shields-West said, "Replacing a legend like Lesley Poole is always difficult. But with the gift of time, The SEED Foundation Board had the opportunity to conduct a year-long nationwide search. Throughout that process, Rob distinguished himself with his deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing underserved students, his proven record of leadership, and his passion for the transformative power of education. The Board is confident that Rob will build on Lesley's legacy of expert leadership and accomplishment to take SEED into its next exciting chapter -- providing excellence in education and strengthening the SEED Network of four outstanding schools."

Founded in 1997, The SEED Foundation partners with urban communities to provide educational opportunities that prepare underserved students for success in college and beyond. SEED's innovative model integrates a rigorous academic program with a nurturing boarding program, which teaches life skills and provides a safe and secure environment.

Connor said, "What I have learned at Christina Seix Academy is that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and that closing that gap takes more than a traditional school. It takes the courage to rethink what a school can be, and a community that wraps around a child and a family. The SEED Foundation has spent decades proving that at scale, and I am humbled by the chance to build on that momentum and help extend opportunity to thousands more students."

Connor will work closely with Foundation leadership and stakeholders over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and continue advancing the organization's strategic priorities. Connor added, "I look forward to working alongside the Board, school leaders, Foundation staff, donors and community stakeholders to expand opportunity and ensure that all students benefit from the life-changing SEED model."

"Rob brings to SEED a rich boarding school background, a dedication to underprivileged students and a commitment to a college-preparatory curriculum," added Shields-West. "These are the hallmarks of SEED. Rob's commitment to SEED's mission and values are obvious. We are excited to welcome him and his family to the SEED community."

About The SEED Foundation

The SEED Foundation is the nation's first and largest network of public, college-preparatory boarding schools, with schools in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Miami, and Los Angeles. Through its innovative educational model, The SEED Foundation partners with urban communities to prepare students from underserved communities for success in college, career, and life.

Media Contact: Alisha Huntley

Chief Development Officer, The SEED Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202.785.4123, x58

Media Contact

Alisha Huntley, The SEED Foundation, 1 2027854123 58, [email protected], www.seedfoundation.com

SOURCE The SEED Foundation