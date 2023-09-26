'The Seven Stone Path: An Everyday Journey to Wisdom' released

New book explores seven archetypal ideas found throughout the world's wisdom traditions, turning them into tools anyone can use to deepen and enrich their lives

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After teaching the world's wisdom traditions in college classrooms for 32 years, Peter Bolland wanted to write a down-to-earth guide to the universal insights found throughout all of them and make these wisdom-insights useful in a practical, real-life way. It is for this reason he now releases "The Seven Stone Path: An Everyday Journey to Wisdom" (published by Balboa Press), a book about wisdom--what is it, why do people need it, and how do they get it?

This book explores seven archetypal ideas found throughout the world's wisdom traditions, turning them into tools anyone can use to deepen and enrich people's lives. These seven ideas are acceptance, surrender, engagement, allowance, enjoyment, love, and integration. The goal of this book is to broaden their understanding of these crucial ideas and root them deeply into their everyday lives.

"This book will appeal to readers because it cracks the code. Philosophy and religious studies are often hidden behind a lot of insider jargon and arcane debates. In this book, we jettison all of that and get right to the essence of the wisdom expressed by all of the world's philosophical and religious traditions and explore their concrete application in our everyday lives. In the end, philosophy is a healing modality--this entire project is about making our lives better in deeply meaningful and authentic ways," Bolland says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Bolland answered, "I want readers to be inspired by the possibility of exploring wisdom in their own lives. Wisdom is not something you know, it's something you do. It's the way you live. So this book is an invitation to begin applying the world's wisdom insights in the everyday challenges we all face. In this way, the reader comes away liberated, emboldened, wrapped in a community of fellow-seekers, and lifted into a dawning awareness of their own infinite significance." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/742772-the-seven-stone-path

About the Author

Peter Bolland has taught philosophy, religion, and mythology in college classrooms for 32 years—and he frequently lectures off campus as well. He has written extensively about wisdom, spirituality, and the longing we all feel to live our best lives. He is also an award-winning singer-songwriter and poet. He lives in San Diego, California with his wife Lori and their fairly domesticated street dog James Fenimore Cooper who wants to go for a walk right now.

