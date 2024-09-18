The Sewer Thermal Energy Network (STEN) Announces DC Water & NYC-DEP Energy Office Becomes Network's Newest Members

STEN is pleased to announce that both DC Water and NYC-DEP Energy Office have become the network's newest members. These two water utilities are world-class, premier utilities. They represent every aspect of a water utility for both the nation's capital and the nation's largest city. These two organizations are among the two best managed and most successful utilities in the United States.

MADISON, R.I., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STEN is pleased to announce that both DC Water and NYC-DEP Energy Office have become the network's newest members. These two water utilities are world-class, premier utilities. They represent every aspect of a water utility for both the nation's capital and the nation's largest city. These two organizations are among the two best managed and most successful utilities in the United States.

DC Water is a world-class water utility, providing rate payer funded services to the District of Columbia. DC Water's commitment to sewage thermal energy use has already been established when they utilized sewage energy to heat and cool their corporate headquarters. They promote the utilization of this shared resource for the betterment of the city and the achievement of their sustainability goals.

NYC- DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) is also a premier department for the City of New York with 14 wastewater treatment plants with a combined designed treatment capacity of 1,805 MGD. With access to so much sewage flow and such a large, reticulated collection system, NYC has massive potential to reduce its carbon footprint. The water utility of NYC has both a historical legacy and a vision for the future.

"It is hard to overestimate the value of the addition of these two large and entrepreneurial utilities into the membership of STEN" said Paul Kohl, Chair of the STEN Board of Directors. He added, "Their physical capacity combined with their forward thinking will lead the way in sewage thermal energy use, which aligns perfectly with our mission."

The addition of both DC Water and NYC-DEP's Energy Office will strengthen STEN's ability to promote sustainable energy solutions. The Sewer Thermal Energy Network is increasingly prepared to contribute to major improvements in sustainable urban development, leveraging advanced technologies and industry insights to drive the adoption of heat recycling around the world. With each new network member, we are advancing our goal of transforming urban heating and cooling systems, showcasing the power of collaborative innovation in making a tangible environmental impact.

The Sewer Thermal Energy Network, Inc. is a U.S. based international member-supported organization, dedicated to advocacy, education, information dissemination, capacity building, and networking opportunities for industry leaders, municipalities, and wastewater utilities, and academics. We help communities and businesses discover the potential of unused resources with the utilization of freely available heat contained within a sewer system for heating and cooling of the built environment, from a single building to a whole district.

