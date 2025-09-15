The Sewing Corner Celebrates Grand Opening in Pacific Grove, CA

"We're thrilled to bring The Sewing Corner to Pacific Grove and showcase BERNINA's incredible professional machines to our local sewing community," said Alexander. Post this

The grand opening celebration will feature cutting-edge BERNINA machines, including the BERNINA 990, the versatile B 790 PRO, and the newest additions to the BERNINA 7 Series lineup, the B 770 QE PRO, B 735 PRO and B 700 PRO.

"We're thrilled to bring The Sewing Corner to Pacific Grove and showcase BERNINA's incredible professional machines to our local sewing community," said Alexander. "This celebration is our way of introducing sewists of all skill levels to the quality and innovation that BERNINA represents."

The event will include machine demonstrations, expert sewing tips, and the opportunity for attendees to experience the renowned precision and reliability of BERNINA firsthand. As part of the grand opening festivities, The Sewing Corner will be giving away a bernette 33 sewing machine and will offer 0% financing on purchases throughout the grand opening weekend.

As an authorized BERNINA dealer, The Sewing Corner is committed to providing exceptional customer service, expert technical support, and comprehensive sewing education. The store will offer sales, service, and classes for the local sewing community. Their on-site service department features a certified BERNINA service technician providing expert maintenance and repair services.

The grand opening celebration is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 9:00 AM at Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce

Grand Opening Celebration: 9 AM to 5 PM at The Sewing Corner, 620 Lighthouse Avenue #200, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Cost: Free admission

Contact: (831) 877-1155

For more information about The Sewing Corner, visit thesewingcornerpacificgrove.com or call (831) 877-1155.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America