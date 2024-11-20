"The Shark Investor" Applies "Shark Tank" Principles to Stock Picking

"This book has something to offer all readers, whether they are new entrants to the investing world or seasoned finance professionals." Post this

Weaving illuminating quotes and instructive vignettes, "The Shark Investor" highlights the analytical processes that make the "Sharks" successful investors. Mark Cuban is recognized for his willingness to back entrepreneurs at the earliest stages and envision their success. Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran are noted for their keen insight into the entrepreneurs themselves. Daymond John and Lori Greiner are credited with sticking to their areas of expertise. Kevin O'Leary is acknowledged for his shrewd business acumen and focus on valuation.

Thinking like a Venture Capitalist is where "The Shark Investor" gets started. The book explores the difficulty of beating the market averages, how to engage in proper asset allocation, and more. "The Shark Investor" serves as a one-stop shop for how to analyze and buy winning individual stocks, as well as discover market-beating equity ETFs.

"With a deft touch, the author weaves interesting stories about modern day investments, stocks, and companies," asserts Wall Street veteran, Juny Sridhara, host of the podcast 'How Many F's in Finance?' "This book has something to offer all readers, whether they are new entrants to the investing world or seasoned finance professionals."

Must read chapters include:

How to analyze stocks the way Venture Capitalists scrutinize startups

Why Technical Analysis and chart reading is bulls**t

How to avoid "nosebleed" valuations like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW)

Warren Buffett's seven most important investment tenets

seven most important investment tenets How to spot "fake" technology companies like WeWork, Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Uber (NYSE: UBER)

Passive index ETF strategies that have trounced the S&P 500

How most Wall Street Analyst "strong buy" ratings underperform the market

Why professional fund managers can't beat the S&P

How to employ Peter Lynch's 13 principles for picking the "perfect" stock

13 principles for picking the "perfect" stock Why you should avoid Options Trading and Active Investing

And much, much more…

"The Shark Investor" is available in paperback at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Barnes & Noble, and "The Shark Investor" web site https://thesharkinvestor.com/

ABOUT THE SHARK INVESTOR

"The Shark Investor" is a personal finance book written to help individual investors discover the next NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Facebook (NASDAQ: META) by leveraging the same principles utilized by "Shark Tank" investors.

ABOUT MASSINVESTOR

Founded in 1998, Massinvestor (https://massinvestor.com/) is a leading publisher of information on the Venture Capital & Private Equity Industry. The firm's U.S. VC & PE Database is an industry standard; and its Family Office Database (https://familyofficedata.net/) is widely heralded as a must have tool for tracking down and making contact with elusive, ultra-wealthy Single Family Offices. Published through its imprint Boston Finance Publishing, "The Shark Investor" is Massinvestor's first Personal Finance offering.

ABOUT MICHAEL W. STERN

"The Shark Investor" author, Michael W. Stern, is a Registered Investment Adviser and the founder of Arlington Investment Advisors (https://arlingtoninvest.com/). He holds the Series 65 Investment Adviser's License. Mr. Stern was the Editor of the Massachusetts Investor's Digest and the Massachusetts Technology Stock Guide. As an Investment Adviser, Mr. Stern manages assets for individual clients and teaches the courses "Wall Street Bootcamp" and "The Shark Investor" (https://thesharkinvestor.com/).

Media Contact

Michael Stern, Massinvestor, 1 617-620-4606, [email protected], https://massinvestor.com/

SOURCE Massinvestor; Massinvestor