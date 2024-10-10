"The Shark Investor" Is The Best Stock Picking Book Since "One Up On Wall Street"

New Personal Finance Publication Teaches Investors How to Find the Next Nvidia, Apple, and Facebook

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massinvestor is excited to announce the availability of its newest publication "The Shark Investor: How to Apply Shark Tank Principles to Getting Rich in the Stock Market." Available through Amazon, as well as bookstores nationwide, "The Shark Investor" leverages the principles utilized by the "Shark" investors on ABC's wildly popular television show "Shark Tank."

While the "Shark Tank" TV show focuses on venture capital-like investments in privately-held startups, author and Investment Adviser, Michael Stern, teaches that much of the investment wisdom distilled on "Shark Tank" can be utilized in public-market stock picking.

Thinking like a Venture Capitalist is where "The Shark Investor" gets started. The book explores the difficulty of beating the market averages, how to engage in proper asset allocation, and more. "The Shark Investor" serves as a one-stop shop for how to analyze and buy winning individual stocks, as well as discover market-beating equity ETFs.

"If I dare say so myself, this is the best stock picking book since 'One Up On Wall Street'," asserted author Michael Stern. "It provides investors a new model for picking winning stocks and getting rich patiently. Additionally, readers will learn about passive index ETF strategies that have beaten the S&P 500."

Must read chapters include:

How to analyze stocks the way Venture Capitalists scrutinize startups

Why Technical Analysis and chart reading is bulls**t

How to avoid "nosebleed valuations" like Rivian, Snowflake, and Trump Media & Technology

Warren Buffett's seven most important investment tenets

seven most important investment tenets How to spot "fake" technology companies like WeWork, Teladoc, and Instacart

Passive index ETF strategies that have trounced the S&P 500

How most Wall Street analyst "strong buy" ratings underperform the market

Why professional fund managers can't beat the S&P

How to employ Peter Lynch's 13 principles for picking the "perfect" stock

13 principles for picking the "perfect" stock Why you should avoid options trading

How "gurus" you see on TV are mostly wrong

And much, much more…

"With a deft touch, Stern weaves interesting stories about modern day investments, stocks, and companies," stated Wall Street veteran, Juny Sridhara. Sridhara, host of the podcast 'How Many F's in Finance?' continued: "This book has something to offer all readers, whether they are new entrants to the investing world or seasoned finance professionals."

"The Shark Investor" is available in paperback on Amazon, at bookstores nationwide, and on the official website TheSharkInvestor.com.

ABOUT MASSINVESTOR

Founded in 1998, Massinvestor (https://massinvestor.com/) is a leading publisher of information on the Venture Capital & Private Equity Industry. The firm's U.S. VC & PE Database is an industry standard; and its Family Office Database (https://familyofficedata.net/) is widely heralded as a must have tool for tracking down and making contact with elusive, ultra-wealthy Single Family Offices. Published through its imprint Boston Finance Publishing, "The Shark Investor" is Massinvestor's first Personal Finance offering.

ABOUT MICHAEL W. STERN

Michael W. Stern is a Registered Investment Adviser and the founder of Arlington Investment Advisors (https://arlingtoninvest.com/). He holds the Series 65 Investment Adviser's License. Mr. Stern was the Editor of the "Massachusetts Investor's Digest" and the "Massachusetts Technology Stock Guide." As an Investment Adviser, Mr. Stern manages assets for individual clients and teaches the courses "Wall Street Bootcamp" and "The Shark Investor" (https://thesharkinvestor.com/).

