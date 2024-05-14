The SHD Group in Collaboration with the Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ to Release a Complimentary Edge AI Processor & Ecosystem Report

"Partnering with The SHD Group, a member company of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, to create this detailed report allows us to provide new insights on the trends and developments in the edge AI sector," said Jeff Bier, founder and president of the Alliance." Post this

This new Edge AI & Processor Report will include:

Analysis of Edge AI Industry Segments

Analysis of End Applications Within the Segments

Neural Network Requirements by End Application

Analysis of AI edge processors including CPU, GPU, MCU, NPU, DSP, FPGA, Custom ASIC

Edge AI Ecosystem Directory Edge AI Semiconductors Edge AI Silicon IP Edge AI Software & Services Mapping of Edge AI processors to Neural Networks Accelerated and Applications



"We are developing this Edge AI & Processor Report to provide much-needed insights into this fast-paced and evolving market," said Derek Meyer, CEO of The SHD Group. "Our goal is to equip the industry with a comprehensive guide to navigate and capitalize on the emerging opportunities within the Edge AI landscape."

"Partnering with The SHD Group, a member company of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, to create this detailed report allows us to provide new insights on the trends and developments in the edge AI sector," said Jeff Bier, founder and president of the Alliance. "The report will help our member companies and the larger edge AI community realize the full potential of edge AI."

About The SHD Group

The team at The SHD Group has a decades-long track record of successful business development rooted in strategic market analysis. The company specializes in providing clients with essential insights to navigate emerging market complexities and formulate strategies for capturing market share in new and established technology sectors. Our experience spans diverse industries, including AI, processors, sensors, systems, services and silicon, with a significant presence in consumer, automotive, industrial and computing sectors. At The SHD Group, we are committed to being your reliable partner in achieving lasting success. Learn more at TheSHDGroup.com.

