The SHD Group in Collaboration with the Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ to Release a Complimentary Edge AI Processor & Ecosystem Report

The edge AI report and ecosystem guide will detail processors integrating AI accelerators, standalone acceleration chips, accelerator IP, and software.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SHD Group, a leading strategic marketing, research, and business development firm, today announced the creation of an edge AI report that will be a resource for both product developers and ecosystem providers. This guide will detail processors integrating AI accelerators, standalone acceleration chips, accelerator IP, software, and services, offering insights into edge AI application requirements – including what form of neural networks are being used. The report will include an Ecosystem Directory of Edge AI Technologies, aiding product developers in strategic planning and procurement. Additionally, the report will support market analysis by including revenue forecasts, unit shipments and design starts from 2024 to 2030. It will be available in Q3 2024.
Joe Byrne and Rich Wawrzyniak will co-author the upcoming report, bringing a wealth of industry experience. Joe, with a background in leading market research and semiconductor companies, offers expertise in product strategy, processor design, and market insight. Rich, with over two decades in market research and analysis, focuses on emerging technologies such as AI, RISC-V and chiplets. He currently serves as a principal analyst at The SHD Group.
This new Edge AI & Processor Report will include:
- Analysis of Edge AI Industry Segments
- Analysis of End Applications Within the Segments
- Neural Network Requirements by End Application
- Analysis of AI edge processors including CPU, GPU, MCU, NPU, DSP, FPGA, Custom ASIC
- Edge AI Ecosystem Directory
- Edge AI Semiconductors
- Edge AI Silicon IP
- Edge AI Software & Services
- Mapping of Edge AI processors to Neural Networks Accelerated and Applications
"We are developing this Edge AI & Processor Report to provide much-needed insights into this fast-paced and evolving market," said Derek Meyer, CEO of The SHD Group. "Our goal is to equip the industry with a comprehensive guide to navigate and capitalize on the emerging opportunities within the Edge AI landscape."
"Partnering with The SHD Group, a member company of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, to create this detailed report allows us to provide new insights on the trends and developments in the edge AI sector," said Jeff Bier, founder and president of the Alliance. "The report will help our member companies and the larger edge AI community realize the full potential of edge AI."
About The SHD Group
The team at The SHD Group has a decades-long track record of successful business development rooted in strategic market analysis. The company specializes in providing clients with essential insights to navigate emerging market complexities and formulate strategies for capturing market share in new and established technology sectors. Our experience spans diverse industries, including AI, processors, sensors, systems, services and silicon, with a significant presence in consumer, automotive, industrial and computing sectors. At The SHD Group, we are committed to being your reliable partner in achieving lasting success. Learn more at TheSHDGroup.com.
