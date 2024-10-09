The Shift Podcast with Dr. Andrea Coyle: SE Healthcare's Impact on Nurse Burnout Reduction

"The Shift was created to shine a light on what's great in healthcare, especially nursing." Post this

"We know healthcare is one of the most demanding professions, but it's also exceptionally rewarding. All my guests experienced shifts in their professional lives that led to a transformation. The Shift was created to shine a light on what's great in healthcare, especially nursing," explained Dr. Coyle.

In each episode of The Shift, released on Wednesdays, Dr. Coyle engages in insightful conversations with industry experts, partners, and healthcare professionals to offer insights and strategies that can transform the experience of those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

As the first guest on The Shift, Dr. Deborah Zimmermann, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) and CEO of the DAISY Foundation, states, "This podcast is really extraordinary. It's time to really talk about us as a [nursing] profession and the difference that nurses make in raising up the health of our nation."

As Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer at SE Healthcare, Dr. Coyle is passionate about mitigating burnout for healthcare professionals across the globe. SE Healthcare's Burnout Prevention Program, known for its robust metrics and impactful results, continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence:

35% Reduction in the Highest Level of Burnout: The program has significantly reduced severe burnout levels among participants.

52% of Nurses Reported Reduced Burnout: More than half of the nurses using the program have experienced a notable decrease in burnout symptoms.

86% Utilization Rate: A majority of users actively engage with the program's tools and strategies both at work and at home.

Reduction in Nurse Turnover: Participating institutions report lower nurse turnover rates, translating to cost savings and improved care continuity.

Enhanced Patient Outcomes: Improved nurse well-being directly correlates with higher patient satisfaction and reduced medical errors.

Additionally, SE Healthcare produced a 24% reduction in burnout within one year at a major pediatric care and research center. This reduction significantly decreases nurse turnover, resulting in annual savings ranging from $176,000 to over $2.7 million depending on the size of the organization. This makes burnout prevention a financially sound investment, enhancing nurse retention and reducing replacement costs.

The American Nurses Association (ANA) offers the SE Healthcare Burnout Prevention Program as a free benefit of ANA membership. The feedback from participating ANA members has been overwhelmingly positive. Key statistics and results include:

89% of Participants Applied Specific Strategies: A significant majority of participants have implemented strategies from the Burnout Program into their professional lives.

86% Rated Ability to Identify Burnout Symptoms as Good to Excellent: Participants felt more capable of recognizing burnout signs after utilizing the Enrichment Center resources.

94% Found Micro-Learnings Easy to Understand: The micro-learning modules are user-friendly and practical.

42% Reported Lower Sense of Burnout: A notable portion of participants experienced reduced burnout levels.

SE Healthcare is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through innovative tools and strategies aimed at enhancing well-being and fostering a positive work environment. Our comprehensive solutions are designed to increase retention, improve wellness, and ensure better patient outcomes by addressing the root causes of burnout and the pressures of the healthcare environment. With a focus on evidence-based programs and continuous improvement, SE Healthcare is at the forefront of creating a healthier, more efficient healthcare system.

