The Shops at Skyview Introduces First-In-America Asian-Themed 'Singles' Day' Event

"We are excited to be the first U.S. shopping center to launch an Asian-themed 'Singles' Day' event to recognize the important and most enjoyable aspects of being single, something we believe is incredibly important as we head into the holiday timeframe," says Wesley Sin, regional marketing manager for ShopCore Properties, owner and manager of The Shops at Skyview "With this event, we are empowering singles to live their best lives, enjoy every moment of their single time, and know that there are other singles out there who are interested in networking and forging lasting friendships with one another."

"With the first-ever U.S. appearance of the wildly popular Korean actor Bae In-hyuk as well as the shopping center's Singles' Day event being the first of its kind in the country, this event is definitely a trendsetter," says Rocell Viniard, vice president of marketing and communications for ShopCore Properties. "We are proud to be able to host this unique Singles' Day event – which actually spans an entire weekend – at The Shops at Skyview and to provide something we believe will be an incredible cultural experience for guests throughout Queens and the surrounding areas."

Saturday, November 9th – Level 4

•Skyview Runway (2 p.m. – 3 p.m.): To kick off this two-day celebration, guests will enjoy a fashion show featuring the fall/winter collection of brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse, Old Navy, Uniqlo, Foot Locker and Target. To register for a seat, guests can upload a $50+ receipt from any Shops at Skyview retailer to the registration link posted on the center's website beginning October 25th. A limited number of standing tickets will be available at no charge on Eventbrite as well.

•Singles' Fashion Party (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.): The center's Singles' Fashion Party features eight fun-filled activities:

-Coat Swap for a Cause: Guests are encouraged to bring their gently worn jacket or coat to swap for a new fall/winter piece on stage. All donated items will be given to local charity River Fund, an organization dedicated to providing education and essential services to break the cycle of poverty. Other gently used garments can also be donated on site.

-The Price is Right: Attendees will be challenged to put their fashion knowledge to the

test during this fun-filled game where shoppers guess the exact price of an outfit on stage; if they are spot on, they will get to take the entire look home.

-Cover Model Photo Booth: This fun photo booth encourages shoppers to strike a pose as it turns guest photos into cover model shots, placing the photos on what looks like a popular magazine cover.

-Customization Station: Complimentary on-site embroidery service with the same-day purchase of any t-shirt, hat or tote bag.

-Best of Beauty Claw Machine: Guests can test their luck for a chance to win skincare and cosmetic products from brands available at Sephora.

-Snacks & Drinks: Complimentary drinks and pepero snacks will be provided with a receipt from any Shops at Skyview retailer.

-Lucky Bags: Shoppers can purchase Lucky Bags at participating retailers (including Sephora, Q-Bedding and Everyday) for $11.11, $31.11, and $51.11 and discover surprise products valued up to $300.

-Exclusive Coupons: Participating stores (including Converse, Q-Bedding and Everyday) will offer attendees one-day coupons valid through November 11th.

Sunday, November 10th – Level 4

•Super Star Makeover (2 p.m. – 3 p.m.): Two winners from the event's online raffle will be invited to the stage for a stylish makeover by Sephora, showcasing the trendiest fall/winter looks. To enter, guests can comment on the center's Super Star Makeover post on Instagram on or after October 20th.

•Singles' Date with Bae (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.): In his first-ever U.S. appearance, Bae In-hyuk will thrill adoring fans by participating in an afternoon of interactive activities during The Shops at Skyview's Singles' Day event on Sunday, November 10th. Best known for his roles in "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract" (2023), "Cheer Up" (2022), "At a Distance, Spring Is Green" (2021), and "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" (2021), Bae has been awarded the Excellence Award for Actor (2023) and Best New Actor (2022) for his outstanding performances. Further cementing his global appeal and bolstering his huge 2.5 million-fan social media following, Bae has also represented luxury brands such as Bulgari and Givenchy. Tickets are required to attend any of the Singles' Date with Bae events.*

-Q&A with Bae: During his on-stage appearance at the Singles Day event, Bae will answer

questions submitted by fans on the center's Instagram page. A form for submitting questions will be available beginning on October 20th.

-Bae's Ideal Type Fashion Contest: Bae fans can compete to be one of five finalists in a fashion contest judged by Bae; the winner will earn an on-stage photo opportunity with the star. To compete to become a finalist, guests can DM a photo of their #OOTD (outfit of the day) to the shopping center via Instagram between November 5th and 10th; contestant outfits must reflect brands available at The Shops at Skyview. The five finalists selected will compete on stage with their outfits as Bae selects a winner.

-Other Fun Activities: Bae will participate in several additional surprise activities during the Sunday Singles' Day event that promise to thrill fans.

*How to Get Tickets: Singles' Date with Bae

Space is limited and tickets are required to attend any of the Singles' Date with Bae events or activities. Two kinds of tickets will be available; VIP tickets or standing-only tickets. A VIP ticket registration link will be posted on the center's website beginning October 25th where guests can upload a receipt showing $100+ in purchases from any Shops at Skyview retailer made on or after October 15th to obtain a free ticket. VIP ticket holders will enjoy guaranteed seating, an in-person meeting and autograph opportunity with Bae on stage, and a group photo with the star. A limited number of standing tickets will also be available at no charge on Eventbrite.

About The Shops at Skyview

The Shops at Skyview is a multi-level shopping destination located in Flushing, New York, featuring a growing mix of national retailers and local favorites, including leading brands such as Target, Sephora, Foot Locker, Uniqlo, Nike Clearance, Marshalls, and locals like Skyfoods and Everyday Beauty. The Shops at Skyview is accented by an abundance of signature events and family-centric experiences. The convenient shopping destination features a mix of premier national retail stores for women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes, electronics, home furnishings, entertainment, cosmetics, groceries and more. To learn more, visit theshopsatskyviewny.com or follow Skyview's social media @theshopsatskyviewny.

