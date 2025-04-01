The Shops at Skyview Secures Agreements With Round1 Bowling and Arcade, Sky Zone, and Jongro BBQ

"With the addition of Round1, Sky Zone and Jongro, we are providing guests with more incentives to lengthen their stay." - Peter Maggio, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for ShopCore Properties Post this

"With the addition of Round1, Sky Zone and Jongro, as well as our series of events and activations, we are providing guests with more incentives to lengthen their stay while also attracting new visitors with fresh and exciting experiences," says Peter Maggio, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for ShopCore Properties. "We look forward to continuing to grow the center's leasing, occupancy and sales, and enhance this vibrant shopping destination serving local customers in the heart of Flushing."

Learn more about Skyview's newest entertainment and dining options below:

Round 1 Bowling & Arcade: The new Round1 Bowling & Arcade at The Shops at Skyview will be the first Round1 location in the five boroughs of New York City and was the largest retail lease transaction to close in New York City in 2024 at 80,240 square feet. At Round1, visitors can enjoy a plethora of arcade games as well as bowling, billiards, ping-pong, and event spaces. Round1 will be located on level 3 near Best Buy and is expected to open in summer 2026. Learn more here: https://www.round1usa.com.

"We are beyond excited to open our third Round1 Bowling & Arcade location in New York at Shops at Skyview," states Hirotoshi Takahashi, CEO at Round One Entertainment Inc. "Round1 is all about bringing people together for endless fun under one roof, whether it's striking up friendly competition in bowling, mastering exclusive Japan-import arcade games, or winning prizes from our 100+ crane machines. There is something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome the community to experience new ways to play and hang out!"

Sky Zone Trampoline Park: A premier indoor active entertainment destination, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises hundreds of trampoline parks across the United States and Canada . Founded in 2004, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being a top destination for active play. In addition to individual play excursions, Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting unforgettable birthday, team and school parties every year. The new 49,733-square-foot Sky Zone will be located on level 5 of the west building and is expected to open in summer 2026. To learn more, visit https://www.skyzone.com.

"The Shops at Skyview is a preeminent destination in the heart of Queens with significant foot traffic driven by events and a collection of well-curated tenants, which makes it the perfect spot when we were looking to expand within the New York City market," says Aidan Lee, vice president, Jongro BBQ.

About The Shops at Skyview

The Shops at Skyview is a multi-level shopping destination located in Flushing, New York, featuring a growing mix of national retailers and local favorites, including leading brands such as Target, Sephora, Foot Locker, Uniqlo, Nike Clearance, Marshalls, and locals like Skyfoods and Grandma's Dim Sum. The Shops at Skyview is accented by an abundance of signature events and family-centric experiences. The convenient shopping destination features a mix of premier national retail stores for women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes, electronics, home furnishings, entertainment, cosmetics, groceries and more. To learn more, visit theshopsatskyviewny.com or follow Skyview's social media @theshopsatskyviewny.

About ShopCore Properties

ShopCore, a Blackstone real estate portfolio company, is a vertically integrated retail operating company that leases and manages approximately 150 shopping centers, comprising nearly 20 million square feet across 16 states. For more information, visit shopcore.com.

