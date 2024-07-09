The Shops at Waldorf Center Helps Young Entrepreneurs Get Their Start

"We are thrilled to provide the venue for this incredibly worthwhile event for the fifth year in a row." - Natonya Thomas Post this

"We are thrilled to provide the venue for this incredibly worthwhile event for the fifth year in a row," says Natonya Thomas, General Manager for the shopping center. "Helping local youth showcase their products and services in this way shows them that the community supports their endeavors, fosters a healthy sense of competition with other like-minded young entrepreneurs, and encourages them to reach for the stars, never stopping until they achieve their goals."

In addition to the Youth Shark Tank Competition, this year's event, which will be held in the parking lot adjacent to Cava and Panera Bread, will also feature lawn games, moon bounces, a petting zoo, a corn hole competition, face painting, live music, arts and crafts, food trucks and more. While there are fees to participate in the Shark Tank Competition ($25/space, no refunds), simply attending the August 17th event is free and open to the public; no pre-registration is required to attend. For more information, visit https://YouthSharkTank2024.eventbrite.com or https://bit.ly/4cFiDC5.

Additional opportunities exist for food truck vendors and local business sponsors: Food truck vendors are welcome, space permitting, with pre-registration prior to August 7th; to register a food truck to participate in the event, contact [email protected]. Event sponsorships are also available to local businesses that would like to support this worthwhile event; sponsorship levels include: "Shark Bite" ($250), "Big Fin" ($500), and "Tank Executive" ($1,000); to learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Natonya Thomas for details prior to August 2nd at [email protected].

About The Shops at Waldorf Center

The Shops at Waldorf Center is a 600,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle shopping center conveniently located at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 228 in Waldorf, Maryland, just 15 miles from the Capital Beltway in Washington, D.C. Owned by Madison Marquette, a leading real estate investor, developer and service provider, and managed by commercial real estate services firm Avison Young, the Shops at Waldorf Center offers over 40 popular retailers, restaurants and services including ULTA Beauty, Staples, PetSmart, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less, Chili's, The Habit Burger Grill, Massage Envy, SportClips and LA Fitness. To learn more, visit http://www.theshopsatwaldorfcenter.com and connect with the center on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Deborah Blackford / [email protected] / 951-532-8814 (c) / 714-280-8765 (w)

Karen Franse / [email protected] / 803-287-1088 (c) / 386-649-1887 (w)

Carmen Herlihy / [email protected] / 646-770-2623 (w) / single-number reach

SOURCE Blackford and Associates