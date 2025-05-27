The Show Every Adult Who Cares About Teens Needs to See--And Act On

. . . they weren't looking for more information on navigating the complexities and dangers of the digital world; they were asking for space to speak their minds, share their stories, and be truly heard. Post this

These aren't just anecdotes. In 2024, internal documents from TikTok were leaked during a lawsuit, revealing that TikTok executives were aware of the platform's potential harm to young people, including its addictive nature (NPR, 2024). Whistleblower Frances Haugen exposed internal Facebook research in 2021, indicating that Instagram worsens body image issues for one in three teen girls and contributes to anxiety and depression (The Wall Street Journal, 2021). A 2022 study in the Journal of Adolescence found that teens who regularly engage in face-to-face interaction are less likely to experience loneliness and mental health challenges than those who rely primarily on digital communication (Orben et al., 2022).

While many teens feel trapped by the ubiquity of social media and their phones as the core means of social interaction, they are seeking something different. During the making of Social Studies, in addition to being filmed and individually interviewed throughout the year, the teens periodically met in a circle, without their phones. In these circle sessions, Lauren asked questions and facilitated conversations about their experiences online and in life. In the final episode, during their last circle, the teens beautifully expressed how positively impactful the phone-less circle connection had been. They wanted experiences like it to be more integrated into daily life.

What stands out is that they weren't looking for more information on navigating the complexities and dangers of the digital world; they were asking for space to speak their minds, share their stories, and be truly heard.

This approach is at the heart of what we do at One Circle Foundation. Our Circle programs aren't about adults talking at young people. Instead, they're about creating space where teens can explore topics important to them, share insights with each other, and build healthy relationships in a safe environment. We draw on principles of Motivational Interviewing — a powerful practice centered on asking open, non-judgmental questions and deeply listening, rather than trying to direct or fix. We also employ a strengths-based approach: seeing young people for their capacities and believing in their ability to grow.

For adults who support youth, it's also essential to be trauma-informed, understanding the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Providing opportunities for safe, supportive relationships and meaningful communication helps counteract the effects of trauma by cultivating positive experiences that can buffer long-term harm.

If you're a parent, educator, or youth service provider, you don't need all the answers to be an incredible support to young people. You need to show up and honor their voices. Ask questions. Be curious. Trust that youth have the wisdom to navigate their world — we just need to take the time to listen and open space for them to share without judgment.

We don't need to reject the digital world. Still, we need to offer real-life alternatives by creating spaces where teens can engage in critical thinking and open dialogue, reflect on what matters, and feel empowered to shape their lives with intention.

If this resonates, I invite you to explore how to bring Circles into your community. One Circle Foundation's training and curricula empower caring adults to create transformative experiences for youth; however, the most important thing is that we, as adults, step up and make room for youth to be heard. As the teens in Social Studies made clear, they want safe spaces away from phones for healthy connections. Are you ready to provide it?

