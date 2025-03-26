The Silent Epidemic: How Women With Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Are Often Misdiagnosed

"Every woman suffering from OSA deserves a solution that is not only effective but also tailored to her unique needs" — Susie McCullough, EVP Operations and Co-founder of Vivos Therapeutics. Post this

Key reasons why OSA uniquely affects women include:

Hormonal Influences on Breathing: Estrogen and progesterone help keep airways stable, reducing the risk of sleep apnea. However, fluctuations in these hormones during key life stages can increase vulnerability to OSA. During menopause, declining estrogen levels substantially increase OSA risk by affecting metabolism, thermoregulation, and circadian rhythms. (2-3) Pregnancy-related hormonal and physical changes can also increase OSA risk, with up to 27% of pregnant women affected. (4) Additionally, OSA symptoms may worsen during certain phases of the menstrual cycle, particularly around menstruation. (5) Research shows a 56% prevalence of OSA in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). (6)

Atypical Symptoms: Women with OSA often experience symptoms such as chronic fatigue, anxiety, depression, and insomnia rather than loud snoring or excessive daytime sleepiness. (1) They are also more likely to report restless legs, nightmares, and palpitations, leading to frequent misdiagnosis. The societal stigma around snoring and attending medical visits alone may further hinder proper diagnosis, contributing to lower referral rates and underrepresentation in clinical studies. (7)

Sleep Stages: Women with OSA experience more breathing disturbances during REM sleep, when the airway is most vulnerable to collapse. (1) These episodes tend to be longer and more de-saturating than those in non-REM sleep, increasing risks for systemic hypertension and cardiometabolic issues. Despite its significant impact, REM-related OSA often occurs in mild to moderate cases and may go unnoticed, contributing to delayed diagnosis and treatment. (8)

Gender Disparities in Sleep Apnea Diagnosis and Screening Limitations

Bias in sleep apnea diagnosis extends beyond outdated screening tools—it also influences how healthcare providers interpret symptoms. Research indicates that even when women present with hallmark OSA symptoms, they are significantly less likely to receive appropriate treatment compared to men. This discrepancy persists despite women facing similar risks for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. (9)

A key factor contributing to this gap is the reliance on screening tools that were primarily developed based on male-centric symptoms. The Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), a widely used assessment for daytime sleepiness, evaluates an individual's likelihood of dozing off in various scenarios. However, this tool may not accurately capture the experiences of women with OSA, who are more likely to report insomnia and anxiety rather than excessive daytime sleepiness. Since the ESS prioritizes sleep propensity over sleep fragmentation or quality, it may fail to help providers identify cases of OSA in women. This male-oriented approach to screening may contribute to the underdiagnoses of OSA in women, further delaying access to necessary care and treatment. (1)

Empowering Women to Lead the Charge in Sleep Health

Raising awareness about the gender disparities in OSA diagnosis and treatment is a critical step toward improving women's overall health. Vivos is dedicated to addressing this issue by educating both patients and healthcare professionals on the unique ways OSA presents in women.

As part of this ongoing effort, Vivos hosts an Empowering Women to Champion Airway conference at the Vivos Institute in Denver, CO. This event brings together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and advocates to discuss the latest research, treatment advancements, and strategies for overcoming gender disparities in airway health.

Held every fall, the conference fosters collaboration and education, empowering attendees with the tools to enhance patient outcomes and drive innovation in sleep medicine. "The more we talk about it, the more lives we can change," says Susie McCullough, EVP of Operations and Co-founder of Vivos Therapeutics. "Women should not have to fight for recognition of a condition that science has already proven exists."

Revolutionizing Sleep Apnea Treatment for Women with Non-Invasive Solutions

Vivos is transforming sleep apnea treatment by offering dentists and medical providers an innovative, non-invasive oral appliance that addresses the needs of all their patients.

The Vivos C.A.R.E oral appliance is the only FDA-cleared device designed for use in mild, moderate, and severe cases of obstructive sleep apnea. By targeting the anatomical root cause of airway obstruction, it improves sleep quality and overall health. In many cases, treatment can resolve sleep apnea in under 12 months. To ensure providers are equipped to deliver the best care, Vivos offers comprehensive training and support for dental and medical professionals across the United States and Canada. This includes advanced education on sleep testing, screening, diagnosis, and treatment protocols, empowering providers to offer the most effective, patient-centered solutions.

"Every woman suffering from OSA deserves a solution that is not only effective but also tailored to her unique needs," says Susie McCullough, EVP of Operations and Co-founder of Vivos Therapeutics. "We are dedicated to empowering women to make informed decisions about their options and live healthier, more fulfilling lives, while ensuring that providers have the knowledge and tools they need to make a difference in patient care."

